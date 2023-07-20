Network problems are currently present on 7/21/2023: The current disturbances in the electricity network

There were electricity problems in the Rahden area on Thursday morning. Other areas in the region were also affected by the unrest. You can read all the reports about the situation in Rahden since 20.07.23 and where to find help here on news.de

Malfunctions and maintenance in Rahdan updated

According to the report of the portal Störsauskunft.de, there are currently two defects in Rahden for which the network operator is responsible. In an average home in North Rhine-Westphalia, power supply problems only happen for about 10 minutes a year. Most of the time we talk about very limited local LV disturbances. The German electricity grid works very well, and this also applies to Rahden. In the following overview you will find all information about crash reports in the region.

The following defects are currently available on July 21, 2023 in Rhodes

Lists the responsible power grid operator in the area Busch Hügel in Varl, Varl, Rahden (postal code 32369, district of Minden-Lübbecke) disturbance. To date, no residents have explicitly reported disabilities. The problem is said to have been present since July 20, 2023 at 10:57 am, and technicians are on duty. It is not yet known when the disturbance is expected to be resolved. Unfortunately, the network operator did not report any other details about the outage.

In addition, network problems extend across the region Varl, Varl, Rahden (postal code 32369, Minden-Lübbecke district). Unfortunately, no detailed information is available from the responsible network administrator. Difficulties known since 07/20/2023 at 10:57 am. Technicians are tasked with fixing the problem, and the goal is to get it back as quickly as possible.

(Last update: 07/21/2023, 00:17)

Reporting a power outage in Rahden: correct contact for affected people

If you are affected by a power outage, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or fire brigade rescue co-ordination centers, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your energy supplier.

You can find the operator troubleshooting hotline here.

Information for those affected by power outages

If you find problems with your power supply, this may have various reasons. However, there are some measures you can take to fix the problem on your own. Often it is not a mains fault at all, in most cases the circuit fuse was blown for protection reasons only. Therefore, first check your fuse box to see if a fuse has blown there. If this is the case, then disconnect all consumers that may be the cause of this from the mains and turn the fuse back on. If the problem is not resolved, there is a high probability of power line damage in the circuit. At this point, you should consult a specialist. If the power outage extends beyond your home, the power grid may already be down. Power outages alone are not an emergency! Do not call the police or fire department’s emergency numbers directly. Instead, contact your power supply.

Blackout in Germany: When everything suddenly gets dark

The dependence of modern societies on electricity is now very high. We will notice this right after the widespread power outage. Communication sources such as TV and the Internet no longer work, and our mobile phones can no longer be used after a few hours. Traffic lights and EC devices are down, and hospitals are running on emergency power. Already in the first days after the collapse, serious sanitary problems appeared in medical facilities and fattening farms, water and waste disposal facilities collapsed. Food reserves are gradually running out in supermarkets and private households. In this critical situation, panic is increasing among the population and crime is also increasing. After about a week, even the last big data centers have to give up. In this worst-case scenario, German nuclear power plants run the risk of super-breakdown, as adequate cooling of the reactors can no longer be guaranteed.

ROJ / news.de