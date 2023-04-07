The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Soundtrack is now available for pre-order at iam8bit – ntower

Update from April 7 at 6:20 p.m

Quit now too black screen records From Cologne presents its German distribution and also offers you the opportunity to acquire the exclusive Pink and Yellow records. Here you can save on customs and import costs and pay 45 euros for records. the CDs beat along 20 euros For reservations.

Original message from April 7 at 5:30 p.m

The Plumber Brothers are currently taking over movie screens all over the world and everyone is talking about it. Super Mario Bros movie It mixes aspects of the game with the art of animation studio Illumination, but also gets you stoned at the same time Newly curated soundtrack on the ears. Adapted to the cinema, you will hear iconic tunes as sounds, but also as movie music. So that you can also enjoy the soundtrack separately from the movie, iam8bit is now announcing physical copy it’s up. far Today at 6 pm You can order the following versions on file third quarter of this year To be shipped:

The double disc package comes with a color vinyl that can be ordered in red and green or pink and yellow. Pink and yellow one HExclusive offer from iam8bit. In the announcement tweet, the company also noted that the CD and double vinyl bundle will be available at local retailers. Presumably, stores in the UK will also be presented – it is not yet known what they look like in Germany, but the signs also speak for availability with us.

Another sign is Reposted by Cologne Black Screen Records, which also distributes anime and video game music in this country. So you can save yourself the expensive import from iam8bit, if you don’t find their exclusive offer very interesting. However, we will keep you updated about the German distribution.

If you want to get an idea before you buy, here’s the full YouTube soundtrack:

