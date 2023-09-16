Flick’s successor wanted: Roger Schmidt refuses to appoint a national coach in the German Football Association

The German Football Association will have to transfer €30 million to Benfica Lisbon in order to be able to sign Roger Schmidt as the new national coach. However, the 56-year-old now says on his own terms: he feels very comfortable in Portugal. Schmidt seems fundamentally interested.

The German Football Association is urgently looking for a new national coach for the men’s national team, which should provide as much enthusiasm as possible at next summer’s home European Championship. It is an arduous task for the cash-strapped federation, which at least managed to celebrate another victory under national coach Rudi Voeller in one match in the 2-1 win over France. After four defeats and one draw under Hansi Flick – the first national coach in the more than 100-year history of the German Football Association to be sacked.

Most subsequent discussions currently focus on Julian Nagelsmann. Flick has already followed through at Bayern Munich, but has also been given early leave and should basically be able to fancy the job. However, the German Football Association is also keeping a close eye on Roger Schmidt, reports Kicker. He has clearly been held in high esteem by sporting director Fuller since their time together at Bayer Leverkusen, which is why the Etihad are following his path “intensively”. However: Schmidt currently has no interest in leaving Benfica Lisbon and taking over coaching German footballers.

“My ambition is to stay at Benfica until 2026. That’s why I signed a new contract here.” The 56-year-old had extended his contract with the Portuguese champions long-term just a few weeks ago. Schmidt does not rule out a career as a national coach in principle, but this is not a problem at the moment. “As you know from me and my past as a coach, I am fully focused on the here and now,” the Benfica coach said. He added, “I am very happy. I love my players and I love my staff. Extending my contract was a clear decision for Benfica.”

The exit clause proposed by Schmitt would also constitute a major obstacle in the event of a potential commitment. According to consistent reports, this amount amounts to 30 million euros. According to the German Football Association’s task force responsible for finding a national coach, money should not play a decisive role despite the major financial problems the federation faces. After his time on the sidelines until the next international trip to the USA, Fuller wanted to introduce a new tough guy. The German Football Association team will face the United States in Hartford on October 14 and Mexico in Philadelphia four days later.