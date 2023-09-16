2023 Diamond League Finals on TV and live: All the current athletics results from Eugene at a glance

On September 16 and 17, 2023, the 2023 Diamond League track and field competitions will conclude in real excitement with the finals in Eugene (USA). All results, live broadcast and TV information are here at a glance.

Behind the elite of international athletics are 13 competition stages, so-called meets, in the Diamond League 2023 – On September 16 and 17, 2023, the Diamond League Finals in Eugene, in the US state of Oregon, are all about hot dogs. Which track and field athlete will be crowned all-state champion at Hayward Field? What competitions are there in the program? And how can athletics fans be part of the 2023 Diamond League Finals thanks to TV and live streaming? All the answers are here

Experience the 2023 Diamond League Finals on TV and live streaming – here’s how it works

The Diamond League competitions fascinate sports fans all over the world – therefore, the 2023 Diamond League Finals will also be broadcast internationally on television and live broadcast, for example by the BBC in Great Britain or CNBC in the USA. Athletics fans in Germany can follow the competitions live on both days on Sky Sport Mix and Sky Sport Top Event – ​​the live broadcast is scheduled to take place on September 16 and 17 from 8:45pm (CET).

Diamond League Finals 2023: These competitions are on the programme

A total of 32 competitions will be held at the 2023 Diamond League Finals in Eugene – the schedule has already been decided and provides track and field fans a guide as to when the sausages are on the line and in which discipline:

date a race Live broadcast/TV broadcast

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Women’s 100 m Men’s 100 meter race Sky Sports Mix

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Men’s 400m Sky Sports Mix

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Women’s 1500 m Sky Sports Mix

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Bowerman Mile for Men Sky Sports Mix

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Men’s 400m hurdles Sky Sports Mix

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Women’s 3000m 3000m men Sky Sports Mix

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Women’s triple jump Men’s triple jump Sky Sports Mix

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Men’s high jump Sky Sports Mix

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Women’s pole vault Sky Sports Mix

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Women’s shot put Sky Sports Mix



date a race Live broadcast/TV broadcast

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Women’s 200 m Men’s 200 m Sky Sports Mix Sky Sports Top Event

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Women’s 400 m Sky Sports Mix Sky Sports Top Event

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Women’s 800 m Men’s 800m Sky Sports Mix Sky Sports Top Event

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Women’s 3000m 3000m men Sky Sports Mix Sky Sports Top Event

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Women’s 5000m Men’s 5000m Sky Sports Mix Sky Sports Top Event

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Women’s 100 m hurdles Sky Sports Mix Sky Sports Top Event

Sunday, September 17, 2023 – 110 m hurdles for men Sky Sports Mix Sky Sports Top Event

Sunday, September 17, 2023 – Women’s 400 m hurdles Sky Sports Mix Sky Sports Top Event

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Women’s long jump Men’s long jump Sky Sports Mix Sky Sports Top Event

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Delivering a speech to women Delivering the speech of the hon Sky Sports Mix Sky Sports Top Event

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Women’s high jump Sky Sports Mix Sky Sports Top Event

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Men’s pole vault Sky Sports Mix Sky Sports Top Event

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Shot put for men Sky Sports Mix Sky Sports Top Event



All results of the 2023 Diamond League Finals in Eugene (USA) at a glance

The results of September 16 and 17, 2023 reveal which track and field stars will shine in which competitions and who will secure top spots at the 2023 Diamond League Finals in Eugene.

