Ducati Niccol Poliga Premiere: Small Shock / Supersports World Cup

Niccolo Poliga tested the Ducati 955 V2 for two days at Jerez: After eight years in the Grand Prix, the Italian will turn to the Supersport World Championship in 2022 and compete with Team Aruba.it.

Next season we will see Ducati again in the World Supersports Championship for the first time since the mid-2000s. Thanks to the significant increase in displacement, the manufacturer from Bologna is allowed to use the 955 V2, and at least three drivers will be competing for it: Nicolo Poliga at Team Aruba.it, Oliver Bayless at Team Barni and Randy Krummenacher at CM Racing. Other teams are considering using the express twin.

Poliga has raced the Grand Prix since 2015: his first five years in the Moto3 class, since the 2019 Moto2. He had his best World Championship season in 2016 when he finished seventh in the Moto3 World Championship and twice got on the podium. Polega started this year with the Federal Oil Gresini team, but only took 26th place in the world championship.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the 22-year-old completed his start at the Circuito de Jerez, as did his Aruba teammate Alvaro Bautista, who will return to Ducati after two years with Honda, but will ride in the top Superbike class. .

“I feel very good with the bike, the team, and especially the team,” Poliga said after his Ducati debut. “This was our first test and everyone did an excellent job. This was the most important thing for me. My first day was a bit shocking because everything is different for me. It was tough, but on the second day it went better and I was feeling good. We can be happy with this test. I will train a lot this winter and be ready for 2022.”

Drivers and Teams World Cup Supersport 2022:

Roc Yamaha: Patrick Hubelsberger (D),?

Berdal Evan Bruce Yamaha: Stephen Odendal (ZA), Peter Sebestyen (H)

Ten Kit Yamaha: Dominic Eggerter (CH)Sumer? tachini?

VFT Yamaha: Marcel Brenner (CH)

Yamaha EAB: Glen van Straalen (Netherlands)

GMT94 Yamaha: Jules Cluzel (F)Debes?

Yamaha MS: Unai Oradry (English), Daniel Valley (English)

Aruba.it Ducati: Niccolo Poliga (First)

Barney Ducati: Oliver Bayliss (Australia)

CM Ducati: Randy Crominature (CH)

Altogo Ducati: Ottaviani?

MTM Kawasaki: Adrian Huertas (English)

Buchitti Kawasaki: Can Öncü (TR), Half Montella (I)

Motozu Kawasaki: Jeffrey Boyce (Netherlands), Ben Cory (Australia)

Brodina Kawasaki: Tom Booth Amos (Great Britain)



Orillac Kawasaki: Rafael de Rosa (I)

Dynavolt Triumph: Smith? bash? Manzi?



MV Agusta Racing Division: Bhatin Sofuoglu (TR), Niki Toili (Finland)

