“I have not lost faith in the Premier League”

This summer, FC Basel announced the arrival of double English-Canadian national Liam Millar. The 22-year-old winger was previously on loan from Liverpool to English third-tier club Charlton Athletics. In the Reds, Millar never crossed the U23 side.

“I have not lost my faith in the Premier League,” he said in an interview with Blue Sport. But the deciding factor was what was realistic about his career. “Either stay at Liverpool and fight for the first team or take the opportunity to come to Basel and play on the European stage and show what I can do there,” Millar says.

According to English media reports, Bayern had to pay 1.65 million francs for the talent. He is under contract at the Rhine’s knee until 2025. The money is well invested if you take the three goals scored in the last five matches as a benchmark.

So he recently surpassed Captain Valentine Stoker in the hierarchy. Without a fight he definitely wouldn’t leave the place. The 14-time international explains: “We Canadians can do anything but be nice.” When he came to his homeland, as he did recently, he sat on the plane for a long time. “It’s not a problem for me, I’ve been used to it for a long time,” Millar says. But the trip from Canada via Basel to Kazakhstan – for the penultimate group game of the Conference League – is also something new for him. “I’ve never had a 12-hour time difference,” Millar says.

He considers the task against Kairat Almaty difficult due to travel and cold. However, Millar says, “We have enough quality to conquer them.” You can decide whether words are followed by actions 4.30pm Live on Blue TV follow on.

