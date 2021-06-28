The defending champion abroad – Belgium trembles over Portugal in the quarter-finals – sport

Belgium knocked out defending champions Portugal in the European Nations Cup, 1-0, out of the tournament.

A goal from Thorgan Hazard in the 42nd minute is enough to qualify for the quarter-finals in Seville.

The Red Devils will meet Italy in the quarter-finals next Friday in Munich.

In the second round of 16 today, the Czech Republic stunned against the Netherlands (2:0) And go to the quarter-finals.

Chances were in the 82nd and 84th minutes that Portugal appeared in the round of 16 of the European Championship in front of 10,000 spectators in Seville. It wasn’t the much-acclaimed attack around star Cristiano Ronaldo coming close to goal when the score was 0:1, but defenders Ruben Dias and Rafael Guerrero. And while Dias’ header was not a problem for Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, full-back Guerrero failed after a strong finish at the post.

Otherwise, the title holder owes a lot. Sure, in the latter stages, Portugal put a lot of pressure on their pace and had a few half-chances, but the Belgians took the lead with luck and some wiggle with time and qualified for the quarter-finals, where they failed in 2016.

Thorgan Hazard as the winner of the match

Thorgan Hazard made the decision in the match, which was marked by numerous fouls and bluffs, shortly before the break. A VPVB player withdrew from a distance of 20 meters and tricked Rui Patricio with the flapping ball. The Belgians had the fine razor in the first meeting of the two major players in the World Cup and European Cup, so the progress was well deserved at the time.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez will not only be able to extract positive things from the Round of 16. Replacing manager Kevin De Bruyne in the 48th minute due to a possible ligament injury after Joao Balenha was blunted in the first half led to the quarter-final chants being heavily clouded.

So it continues

Italy is now waiting for Belgium to be the next task. The Italians, who dominated the Swiss group in the group stage, shivered in the round of 16 against Austria (2:1) Only in extension for the next round. The Belgium-Italy match will take place next Friday at 9:00 pm (Live on SRF II) in Munich.

EM . Quarter-finals Difference when? Where? France / Switzerland – Croatia / Spain Friday, July 2, 6 p.m. St Petersburg Belgium – Italy Friday, July 2, 9 p.m. Munich Czech Republic – Denmark Saturday 3rd July, 6pm Baku Sweden / Ukraine – England / Germany Saturday 3rd July, 9pm ROM



