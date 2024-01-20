January 21, 2024

Another last-minute win for leaders Leverkusen – a big win for Borussia Dortmund

Eileen Curry January 21, 2024 3 min read

Granit Xhaka celebrates with Jonathan Tah for a 2-2 draw.Image: Cornerstone

Bayer 04 Leverkusen is unbeaten this season. In a stunning exchange of blows with RB Leipzig, the Bundesliga leaders won 3-2 away.

January 20, 2024 at 8:33 pmJanuary 20, 2024 at 8:38 pm

Bundesliga

Leipzig – Bayer Leverkusen 2:3

Ecuadorian Piero Hincapie pushed the ball over the goal line in stoppage time following a corner kick at the second post, ensuring a last-minute victory for the leaders – as happened last week in Augsburg. In a very fast-paced match, Leverkusen succeeded in stopping Leipzig's lead twice.

RB Leipzig - Leverkusen / Bundesliga Leipzig, 20 January 2024, Red Bull Arena, Vu

Xhaka upsets Leipzig top scorer Xavi 1-0.Image: www.imago-images.de

Granit Xhaka's team maintained its unbeaten record in the twenty-seventh match this season in all competitions and strengthened its lead in the table. Success means the title fight will finally turn into a duel. Only Bayern Munich (at home to Werder Bremen on Sunday) can match Leverkusen. Stuttgart and Leipzig are now 14 and 15 points behind the factory club, respectively.

Leipzig – Bayer Leverkusen 2:3 (1:0)
Goals: 7. Simons 1-0. 47. Tella 1: 1. 56. Obinda 2: 1. 63. Taha 2: 2. 91. Hincapie 2: 3. – Comments: Bayer Leverkusen with Xhaka.

1. FC Cologne – Borussia Dortmund 0:4

As in the first leg, Dortmund won the match with Dutchman Donyel Malen with two goals. Gregor Koppel kept his fifth clean sheet this season in the Bundesliga and for the second time in a row. In terms of points, Dortmund joined fourth-place Leipzig, who will face leaders Bayer Leverkusen in the evening match.

epa11092178 Dortmund player Donyell Malen (left) celebrates scoring a 1-0 lead with Dortmund player Julian Brandt (right) during the Bundesliga football match between 1. FC Köln and Borussia Dortmund…

See also  Hockey - a clear win over Canada: the hockey men in the goal frenzy - a sport

Brandt hugs top scorer Malin.Image: Cornerstone

1. FC Cologne – Borussia Dortmund 0:4 (0:1)
Goals: 12. Malin 0:1. 58. Volkrug (penalty kick) 0:2. 61. Plate 0:3. 92. Moukoko 0: 4. – Comments: Borussia Dortmund with Koppel.

Freiburg – Hoffenheim 3:2

Spectators watched a crazy Baden derby match. Freiburg led 2-0 and had to worry about a point after Manuel Goldi was sent off before Roland Salai fired the home team to victory when they were outnumbered shortly before the end. Coach Christian Streich's team moved away from its direct rivals by four points and joined Frankfurt in sixth place.

Eintracht squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with bottom club Darmstadt. The equalizer goal for the “Lilies” came in stoppage time. Promoted Stories: Heidenheim remained unbeaten for the fifth time with a 1-1 draw against Wolfsburg and remain ninth, one point behind the 'Wolves'.

SC Freiburg – Hoffenheim 3:2 (1:0)
Goals: 37. Höller 1:0. 55. Grifo 2-0. 57. Weghorst 2: 1. 77. Beer 2: 2. 85. Sly 3: 2. – Comments: Yellow and red card No. 82 against Goldie (Freiburg). Freiburg is without Serge Muller (not in the squad).

Darmstadt 98 – Eintracht Frankfurt 2:2 (0:1)
Goals: 33. Nkunku 0:1. 51. Knauf 0:2. 61. Gustvan 1:2. 95. Survey 2:2.

Heidenheim – Wolfsburg 1:1 (1:1)
Goals: 7. Cerny 0:1. 45. Jens (own goal) 1:1. – Comment: Wolfsburg without Zisiger (substitute).

Bochum – Stuttgart 1-0

Stuttgart suffered another setback in the fight for Champions League qualifying places. The superior side lost 0-1 in Bochum and now sit just one point ahead of Dortmund. Because the visiting fans blocked the escape gates and escape routes with fence flags, the restart after the break was delayed by about 40 minutes.

Fu

See also  Women's Football Violations: Other Serious Allegations - MFL Investigation

Even good persuasion of the Stuttgart players did not help for long.Image: www.imago-images.de

Bochum – VfB Stuttgart 1:0 (0:0)
Goal: 50. Peru 1-0. – Comments: Bochum with Losley. VFB Stuttgart without Stergio (substitute).

Premier League

Arsenal – Crystal Palace 5:0 (2:0)
Goals: 11. Gabriel 1-0. 37. Henderson (own goal) 2-0. 59. Trossard 3-0. 94. Martinelli 4:0. 95. Martinelli 5:0.

Series A

La Liga

(RAM/CDA)

16 series you can stream in 2024

1/19

16 series you can stream in 2024

This 16 series will be released in 2024.

Source: Netflix/HBO

Post it on FacebookShare on X

This Finnish woman is cleaning the world's largest sewers – and millions are watching

Video: Watson

You may also be interested in:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Nakiska Snowboarding World Cup today: Allgäu residents start the Snowboarding World Cup in Canada – Sports in Allgäu

January 20, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

UK Athletics' Zarnell Hughes wants to “settle everything” before the Olympics

January 20, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Looking forward to the start against Great Britain

January 20, 2024 Eileen Curry

You may have missed

3 min read

Another last-minute win for leaders Leverkusen – a big win for Borussia Dortmund

January 21, 2024 Eileen Curry
1 min read

IC 342 The Hidden Galaxy – Science Spectrum

January 21, 2024 Faye Stephens
4 min read

A mysterious dark object in space sparks research

January 21, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Insects: Researchers: Cicada Floods in Central and Southeastern America

January 21, 2024 Jordan Lambert