Another last-minute win for leaders Leverkusen – a big win for Borussia Dortmund

Granit Xhaka celebrates with Jonathan Tah for a 2-2 draw.Image: Cornerstone

Bayer 04 Leverkusen is unbeaten this season. In a stunning exchange of blows with RB Leipzig, the Bundesliga leaders won 3-2 away.

January 20, 2024 at 8:33 pm January 20, 2024 at 8:38 pm

Bundesliga

Leipzig – Bayer Leverkusen 2:3

Ecuadorian Piero Hincapie pushed the ball over the goal line in stoppage time following a corner kick at the second post, ensuring a last-minute victory for the leaders – as happened last week in Augsburg. In a very fast-paced match, Leverkusen succeeded in stopping Leipzig's lead twice.

Xhaka upsets Leipzig top scorer Xavi 1-0.Image: www.imago-images.de

Granit Xhaka's team maintained its unbeaten record in the twenty-seventh match this season in all competitions and strengthened its lead in the table. Success means the title fight will finally turn into a duel. Only Bayern Munich (at home to Werder Bremen on Sunday) can match Leverkusen. Stuttgart and Leipzig are now 14 and 15 points behind the factory club, respectively.

Leipzig – Bayer Leverkusen 2:3 (1:0)

Goals: 7. Simons 1-0. 47. Tella 1: 1. 56. Obinda 2: 1. 63. Taha 2: 2. 91. Hincapie 2: 3. – Comments: Bayer Leverkusen with Xhaka.

1. FC Cologne – Borussia Dortmund 0:4

As in the first leg, Dortmund won the match with Dutchman Donyel Malen with two goals. Gregor Koppel kept his fifth clean sheet this season in the Bundesliga and for the second time in a row. In terms of points, Dortmund joined fourth-place Leipzig, who will face leaders Bayer Leverkusen in the evening match.

See also Hockey - a clear win over Canada: the hockey men in the goal frenzy - a sport Brandt hugs top scorer Malin.Image: Cornerstone

1. FC Cologne – Borussia Dortmund 0:4 (0:1)

Goals: 12. Malin 0:1. 58. Volkrug (penalty kick) 0:2. 61. Plate 0:3. 92. Moukoko 0: 4. – Comments: Borussia Dortmund with Koppel.

Freiburg – Hoffenheim 3:2

Spectators watched a crazy Baden derby match. Freiburg led 2-0 and had to worry about a point after Manuel Goldi was sent off before Roland Salai fired the home team to victory when they were outnumbered shortly before the end. Coach Christian Streich's team moved away from its direct rivals by four points and joined Frankfurt in sixth place.

Eintracht squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with bottom club Darmstadt. The equalizer goal for the “Lilies” came in stoppage time. Promoted Stories: Heidenheim remained unbeaten for the fifth time with a 1-1 draw against Wolfsburg and remain ninth, one point behind the 'Wolves'.

SC Freiburg – Hoffenheim 3:2 (1:0)

Goals: 37. Höller 1:0. 55. Grifo 2-0. 57. Weghorst 2: 1. 77. Beer 2: 2. 85. Sly 3: 2. – Comments: Yellow and red card No. 82 against Goldie (Freiburg). Freiburg is without Serge Muller (not in the squad).

Darmstadt 98 – Eintracht Frankfurt 2:2 (0:1)

Goals: 33. Nkunku 0:1. 51. Knauf 0:2. 61. Gustvan 1:2. 95. Survey 2:2.

Heidenheim – Wolfsburg 1:1 (1:1)

Goals: 7. Cerny 0:1. 45. Jens (own goal) 1:1. – Comment: Wolfsburg without Zisiger (substitute).

Bochum – Stuttgart 1-0

Stuttgart suffered another setback in the fight for Champions League qualifying places. The superior side lost 0-1 in Bochum and now sit just one point ahead of Dortmund. Because the visiting fans blocked the escape gates and escape routes with fence flags, the restart after the break was delayed by about 40 minutes.

See also Women's Football Violations: Other Serious Allegations - MFL Investigation Even good persuasion of the Stuttgart players did not help for long.Image: www.imago-images.de

Bochum – VfB Stuttgart 1:0 (0:0)

Goal: 50. Peru 1-0. – Comments: Bochum with Losley. VFB Stuttgart without Stergio (substitute).

Premier League

Arsenal – Crystal Palace 5:0 (2:0)

Goals: 11. Gabriel 1-0. 37. Henderson (own goal) 2-0. 59. Trossard 3-0. 94. Martinelli 4:0. 95. Martinelli 5:0.

Series A

La Liga

(RAM/CDA)