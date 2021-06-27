Djokovic Union – Controversy, accusations, threats – and advice against Federer

– Resentment, accusations, threats – and advice against Federer Shortly before the start of Wimbledon, the controversial Serbian Players Association went on the offensive with fresh troops. Renee Stover from London

A man with goals: Novak Djokovic had not only tennis, but politics as well. Photo: Katie Cladera (Keystone)

Ironically, this evening Wimbledon-Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil I am the fathereitag hAn hour-long online video conference that had an ominous character. The ATP they founded (PTPA) would like to In the leading bodies eLimited he heard Authority. Before The ATP, their main opponent, the 30-year-olde-accept the planAnd the, which regulates media rights and must guarantee higher prize money.

“Postponing the vote”

PTPA totally wants to prevent that. Voting postponed, as followshour Motto, announced as “30 questions for ATP.” Leading the ATP Tour Accused of cheating, blackout and recklessness. “You rush to vote on a behind-the-scenes deal where players have no real input,” PTPA is required. Nop «chosen few» Will beDrin dto benefit from.

PTPA, which is based nBut toronto, kannada, give a prizeresponde on this development by strengthening ite is now entered the public media. It has hired Canadian Adam Larry, who formerly worked for the NHL Players Association, as CEO Givewasin inWithAnd the And increased its management team to nine people. The new union represents “hundreds of players” and their voice will not be heard in tournaments and their representatives, he says ،e Djokovic. “We just want to be accepted, respected and recognized.» The primary goal of PTPA is to say bigger and more profit sharing to the players. “Tennis is the third most popular sport, but very few of them can make a living. “It’s worrying,” said the 19-time Grand Slam winner.

PTPA, which was established at the US Open 2020, is still looking for a dialogue. We want to work with everyone. promise Djokovic, And the Adam Larry confessese Single, 30 years oldeThe ATP plan also has a lot of good stuff. “This is the first big hoax”, And therefore Number one in the world. However, if they continue to be marginalized and ATP does not become more transparent and accessible, the time may come when more must be done. Adam Larry said if the current rush forward doesn’t help, they’ll have to think about next steps. At some point, the question arises of whether you wouldn’t be better off in a new system.

Returning to defend his title after two years: Novak Djokovic trains at Wimbledon. Photo: AELTC (Getty Images)

The fact that everyone in the new leadership of the apostate is acting with exemplary motives, as Djokovic and Pospisil have repeatedly emphasized, was confirmed over the weekend by research by the Daily Telegraph inFRequested. those according to at mosteH . StreetMember of the advisory board andAnatizer Djokovic Van and fell into it The sSocial media repeated with Strong contributions against Roger Federer and Andy Murray and Raphael Nadal up. These three all belong to the ATP 2021/22 Players Council, from which former president Djokovic has passed away and has since been replaced by Kevin Anderson.

‘Did you hear that, Federer, punk?’ I bow to the true legend.” Katarina Petlovic, via Twitter

this is dr. Katarina Petlovic, according to dIn “Telegraph” Lecturer in Sports Law at Manchester Law School. Via her Twitter account, she distributed posts to the so-called NoleFam, a group fyurier Supporters of Djokovic. Such as Serbs beat federer at australian open 2020, Spread Your presence Tweet with content‘Did you hear that, Federer, punk! You are playing against a man of your own making 27MAl, who you haven’t beaten at a Grand Slam since 2008. Bow to the true legend! “ According to The Telegraph, it also posted in August: “If tennis players were politically active, Roger and Rafa would be wealthy conservative elite cops – until they got richer and more comfortable. Novak and Pospisil wAren that the revolutionaries arsche to step. [Andy] Murray will say whatever is popular now.”

Federer with an ‘unlawful conflict of interest’?

Dr. Petlovic should On Twitter he also criticized Federer for sponsorships From Credit Suisse Such as Leading role in Laver–cup has spread There is an “unlawful conflict of interest.” Your presence She changed her Twitter status from Saturday «Year» On «protected». Meanwhile, at Wimbledon, it was said that a vote on the ATP’s 30-year plan should be postponed.



