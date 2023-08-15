Final Fantasy VII Remake: Cause of Confusion: Is an Xbox Version Coming?

The successful remake of Final Fantasy VII has so far been available for PC and PlayStation, but not for Microsoft’s Xbox. A post on social media caused a lot of speculation in this regard.

Can Xbox owners hope to adapt their own Final Fantasy VII Remake for their platform? At least this was suggested by a post via X or Twitter from Xbox Brazil, because this seems to point at least to an Xbox version identical to Square Enix.

As a result, there has been a lot of speculation as to whether an Xbox version could actually be on the way, but Xbox fans will obviously have to be patient. No such version of the game appears to be on the way at this time, as Microsoft has now clarified in a statement.

compared to English-speaking colleagues from Eurogamer Microsoft has now made it clear in the person of the speaker that the joke was just a bug. “The image was incorrectly posted and then removed because it included a title not available on Xbox,” a Microsoft spokesperson said.

Final Fantasy VII Remake was originally released in April 2020, with another version currently in development, Rebirth, set for release on PlayStation in early 2024.