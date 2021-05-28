Ecuador: A giant tortoise discovered on the Galapagos Islands.

Diego Permo ARCHIVES – Chelonoidis phantasticus discovered, which is a supposedly extinct giant turtle. Photo: Diego Bermo / Barque Nacional Galapagos / DPA

Genetic analyzes conducted by Yale University in the United States of America showed that a turtle found two years ago was a Chelonoidis phantasticus animal, the Ecuadorian Environment Ministry announced Wednesday night (local time).

“There is no doubt that this discovery renews our hope of bringing these species back to life,” said Danny Rueda, director of the Galapagos Islands National Park. In the second half of 2021, rangers and researchers are planning an expedition to Fernandina Island to search for more turtle specimens.