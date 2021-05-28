Ecuador: A giant tortoise discovered on the Galapagos Islands.

Diego Permo
ARCHIVES – Chelonoidis phantasticus discovered, which is a supposedly extinct giant turtle. Photo: Diego Bermo / Barque Nacional Galapagos / DPA
Genetic analyzes conducted by Yale University in the United States of America showed that a turtle found two years ago was a Chelonoidis phantasticus animal, the Ecuadorian Environment Ministry announced Wednesday night (local time).
“There is no doubt that this discovery renews our hope of bringing these species back to life,” said Danny Rueda, director of the Galapagos Islands National Park. In the second half of 2021, rangers and researchers are planning an expedition to Fernandina Island to search for more turtle specimens.
One of the Galapagos Islands’ greatest secrets has always been the giant tortoise from Fernandina Island. “The re-discovery of this lost species could have happened in time to save it,” said James Gibbs, a turtle expert at the State University of New York. “Now we urgently need to keep looking and find more turtles.”
