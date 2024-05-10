Small and large photo storage for the office: Up to 8TB SanDisk Desk Drive

Western Digital Corporation expands the SanDisk portfolio of brands with the SanDisk DeskDrive. At 8TB, the new storage solution is the storage manufacturer’s largest external SSD to date. The external SSD is designed for the office and provides plenty of storage space in a compact chassis that’s slightly larger than a computer mouse. The SSD will soon be available with capacities of 4 and 8 TB and next year (2025) even with 16 TB. The SSD connects using the included USB-C cable and transfers data at up to 1000MB/s.

Specifically designed for photo and video professionals as well as technology enthusiasts, the new drives allow fast and reliable backup and access to high-resolution photos, videos and files in a central location.

Digital content creation is constantly increasing. This increases the need for high-performance, high-capacity storage solutions. With the new SSDs, SanDisk delivers backup solutions that are fast and provide the flexibility needed to unleash creativity and manage content efficiently.

Next year, the capacity of the SanDisk Desk Drive is expected to double from 8 to 16 TB

Key Features of SanDisk Desk Drive:

Large capacity: 4TB or 8TB for photo and video collections, CAD files or 3D renderings, large files generated by AI, music libraries, important documents, and much more.

performance: With read speeds of up to 1,000MB/s, the SanDisk Desk Drive delivers up to four times faster access than a standard desktop hard disk drive (HDD), even for large files like 8K video.

to support: Back up photos, videos and files with Apple Time Machine at SSD speed or automatic backup with Western Digital’s built-in “Acronis True Image” backup software.

design: Winner of the 2024 Red Dot Design Award, the SanDisk Desk Drive fits perfectly into a work or home environment thanks to its compact design and modern style.

Compatibility: Thanks to the exFAT format, the SSD is taken out of the box and immediately ready for use on a Windows or macOS computer using the included USB-C cable.

Prices and availability

The SanDisk Desk Drive is officially available in Germany since May 7, 2024 and will soon also be available in Switzerland with a three-year limited warranty. The SSD is available from the Western Digital online store as well as through authorized SanDisk resellers, electronic retailers and resellers.

Prices (VP) in Swiss francs are not yet known. In Germany, the 4TB model is priced at €419.99 and €770.99 for the 8TB model. Therefore, franc prices are likely to be slightly lower in nominal terms.

More information

SanDisk office drive (product page)

Western Digital (Manufacturer’s website)

Products from SanDisk It is distributed in Switzerland by:

Engelberger AG

CH-6362 Stansstad

Tel: 0416197070

SanDisk office drive – to set Form factor Desktop SSD Available capabilities 4 TB and 8 TB user interface USB 3.2 generation 2×1 Transportation prices Read up to 1000MB/s Product dimensions 99.2 x 99.2 x 40.2 mm Packaging block 136mm x 67mm x 220mm Product weight 268 grams Operating temperature 0 to 35°C Storage temperature -20 to 60°C Compatibility Compatibility with Windows and macOS System requirements Windows 10 and later, macOS 11 and later protection Kensington anti-theft device Software properties Automatic backup Guaranteed 3 years

.