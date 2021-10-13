Quake Remastered released for PS5, including a 120fps option

After the initial release in August, the PS5 version of Earthquake Remastered Available. Those who already own the PS4 version can look forward to a free upgrade.

Earthquake Remastered It also contains two original sets of Expansion Packs Whip Aragon and Solve Immortality as well as two expansions developed by the team at MachineGames: Dimensions of the Past and Dimensions of the Machine.

Technically, 4K resolution is also offered, up to 120fps and DualSense support, including adaptive triggers and amplifiers.

in a earthquake You can slip into the role of a ranger, a warrior who uses a powerful arsenal of different weapons to battle corrupt knights, deformed ogres and other strange creatures. In search of four magical runes, you fight your way through four different dark dimensions: an infested military base, an ancient castle, lava-filled dungeons, and a Gothic cathedral. Only then will you be able to defeat the ancient evil that threatens all of humanity.

Here’s how to upgrade

There are two ways to switch from the PS4 version to the PS5 version, Bethesda As follows:

Method 1: Via Game Hub

On the PlayStation 5 home screen, go to the Games menu and select Quake Games Hub

Select the full menu and select “PS5 | Full | Quake PS5 Upgrade”

PlayStation 5 version will be downloaded

You will receive a notification from the system after installing the PlayStation 5 version

Once the PlayStation 5 version is fully installed, the “Play Game” button will appear in the Games Hub

Method 2: Via PlayStation Store