With the new multi-user support, Google TV functions finally make sense

After its launch last October, Google TV finally got one of the most requested features: Support for multiple user profiles.

Google TV is a rebrand of Google’s Android TV operating system. It is not clear if there are strict rules, but it seems that the Android TV branding ends at version 9 for commercial devices, and for set-top boxes and smart TVs with Android 10 and above, the operating system is called “Google TV”.

The main feature of Google TV is the new home screen designed around the content recommendation engine. Instead of the usual grid of streaming app icons, Google TV shows the same shows on the home screen, prioritizing what’s important – the content – and overriding the service they came from. The problem with Google TV’s recommendation approach is that the system runs for an entire year without profile support, so each TV user can influence their individual list of recommended content.

With multi-user support, the Google TV home screen finally makes sense. baby flowing Sesame Street It will not disturb the flow of adults Squid game. Users get their own recommendations. Multi-user support also means that individual users’ Google TV watchlist will now be tracked. In addition, profiles can access your personal Google account information through the Google Assistant, so you can ask questions like “Show me my calendar” and get a relevant result.

With profile support, Google TV’s Ambient Mode, which is displayed when the TV is idle, is also enhanced with more personalized information. Google says, “From the latest hits to weather, news, and more, TV will keep you up to date with information based on your profile. You can also swipe screen shortcuts to access your photos or play music and podcasts with just one tap.”

Ambient mode is only available in the US for now, but Google says profile support will soon be rolling out globally for Sony’s new Google TV, TCL and Google Chromecast.