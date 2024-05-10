Where is this natural lake located that has been hidden for thousands of years?

There were never people or sunlight in the lake.

May 10, 2024

a White and pure lake had become For thousands of years On one An inaccessible place Disappeared. To reach it, you have to venture into the cave and go more than 200 meters deep The fifth deepest cave in the world Descend.

This blue treasure is located in Lechuguilla Cave in Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico (USA). In 2020, a group of scientists who were exploring caves in this area stumbled upon the lake by chance.

The thick water body is surrounded by white rocks. The whole thing looks like a digitally altered photo. However, the most valuable aspect of this discovery is just that No one has touched this water before.

Carlsbad Caverns are among the longest and deepest caves in the world.

“These intact ponds are of scientific interest because the water samples are relatively free of pollutants and only the microbial organisms present in them can live in them,” said Max Wyschak, leader of the mission that made this discovery.

“This lake has been isolated for hundreds of thousands of years and has never seen sunlight,” explains Rodney Horrocks, chief of natural and cultural resources at Carlsbad Caverns National Park.

Fishak explained that water is from Small stalactites “Which could be colonies of bacteria that evolved without the presence of humans.”

Since the discovery of the lake, special precautions have been taken to ensure that no pollutants are released into the water.

So those who like the adventure of swimming in cenotes must be patient. Currently, the tour is only for scientific researchers and National Park Service professionals.

The rest of the adventurers can just explore Carlsbad Caverns, which already has a lot to offer.

Karlovy Vary Caves: a World Heritage Site

date Carlsbad Caverns About enough 250 million years Back when underwater coral reefs were formed from sponges, algae, mussels and deposited calcite.

the Over millions of years, erosion and water movement created a maze of underground chambers decorated with stalactites and stalagmites. It is a subject of study for speleologists and a fascination for lovers of geology, nature and adventure.

the The network consists of more than 300 previously known cavesIncluding the famous Lechujuilla Cave, the deepest and longest in the United States. It is 225 kilometers long and 489 meters deep. It gets its name from the succulent plant that grows near its entrance.

Carlsbad It was declared a national monument in 1923; In 1930 it was re-designated as a national park. In December 1995, UNESCO declared the park a World Heritage Site. Nearly 80% of the park has been declared a wilderness area to prevent any habitat change.

The amazing structure of the caves amazes tourists and explorers alike.

The park remains a center for scientific research, and Teams of speleologists continue to discover new chambers and caves. The public can now visit the park year-round and immerse themselves in the caves on foot or by elevator.

When entering the cave you should wear closed shoes with good grip and not shoes you have previously worn on other cave visits; You should not take any food or drink with you except water. And you shouldn’t scream, because the noise travels very far in the underground maze.