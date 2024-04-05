Finland closes its borders with Russia indefinitely

Finland is currently building a border fence on its border with Russia.Photo: AP
Finland's borders with Russia will remain closed indefinitely. The crossings will remain closed until after April 15, the Finnish government announced on Thursday – and in February, Helsinki initially announced a closure until April 14. This means that migrants will not be able to submit asylum claims at border crossings.
Furthermore, the sea crossings at Habasari Island, Noigama Port and Santio Island will be closed to recreational boats from April 15. By closing it to maritime traffic, Finland also wants to prevent targeted migration from Russia in the spring.
Finland, which borders Russia by more than 1,300 kilometers to the east, gradually closed its borders in November. The Finnish authorities accuse Moscow of deliberately bringing illegal asylum seekers to the crossings in order to cause problems for the European Union and NATO. The Kremlin denied this.
On the seventy-fifth anniversary of the founding of NATO, US President Joe Biden called for protecting the alliance’s defense achievements. NATO is “bigger, stronger and more determined than ever,” Biden wrote in a statement issued by the White House on Thursday. As Finland and Sweden joined and defense spending increased, the alliance strengthened. While opponents tried to break the coalition's unity, the democracies stood firm. “Like generations before us, we must now choose to protect and build on this progress,” Biden said.
