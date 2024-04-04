April 4, 2024

Purple bacteria turns German ponds purple – News

Esmond Barker April 4, 2024 1 min read

  • The lake, colored in shades of purple, is currently an attraction in Ostallgäu in Germany's southernmost region.
  • The so-called Gipsbruchweiher near Füssen (Bavaria) changes color due to bacteria.

This spectacle can usually only be seen every few years, and recently, the pond was discolored by purple bacteria in 2020.

Karl Schendel, head of the local water management office, explained that the basic condition for the bacteria to appear is the presence of little oxygen and sulfur in the water. “The bacteria are usually in the water, so you can't see them.”

Under certain conditions they will come to the surface. Temperature, wind and light exposure may affect color change. In this regard, it is not possible to predict how long the landscape will last.

legend:

Gypsum quarry pond water is colored purple.

Keystone/Karl Joseph Hildenbrand

A number of interested people have already made their way to the lake in the past few days. Schendel sees no risk to human or animal health.

In contrast to the blue-green algae that also arises from time to time in lakes, the purple bacteria do not produce any toxins, he said. Right now, no one is likely to go swimming in the pond because the water smells like sulphur.

See also  United Against China - US and Australia Move Together - Not Everyone Likes It News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A cruise ship leaves eight passengers on the island

April 4, 2024 Esmond Barker
3 min read

Spring weather: It'll hit 30 degrees on Saturday, Kachelman says

April 3, 2024 Esmond Barker
4 min read

Earthquake in Taiwan: hundreds injured and at least seven dead

April 3, 2024 Esmond Barker

You may have missed

3 min read

US Space Agency: NASA awards lunar vehicle contracts to three companies

April 4, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Taylor Swift: This is how the American star became a billionaire

April 4, 2024 Ulva Robson
2 min read

A patient with a pig kidney injury is discharged from hospital in the United States of America

April 4, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

The United States eliminates Canada under questionable circumstances

April 4, 2024 Eileen Curry