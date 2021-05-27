The giant Galapagos tortoise has not gone extinct – see

Keystone 1/3 Researchers hypothesized that the giant Galapagos tortoise had become extinct.

De Agostini / Getty Images 2/3 However, genetic analyzes have now confirmed that the animal found two years ago is a giant tortoise in the Galapagos.

France Press agency 3/3 In the second half of 2021, rangers and researchers are planning an expedition to Fernandina Island to search for more turtle specimens.

The giant tortoise from Fernandina Island in the Galapagos Archipelago has been extinct for more than 100 years. After researchers discovered a sample of a large reptile two years ago, genetic analyzes at Yale University in the USA have now confirmed that it was Chelonoidis phantasticus. The Ecuadorian Environment Ministry announced this on Wednesday evening (local time).

“There is no doubt that this discovery renews our hope of bringing these species back to life,” said Danny Rueda, director of the Galapagos Islands National Park. In the second half of 2021, rangers and researchers are planning an expedition to Fernandina Island to search for more turtle specimens.