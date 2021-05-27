World

The giant Galapagos tortoise has not gone extinct – see

May 28, 2021
Esmond Barker
  • Researchers hypothesized that the giant Galapagos tortoise had become extinct.

    Keystone

    1/3

    Researchers hypothesized that the giant Galapagos tortoise had become extinct.

  • However, genetic analyzes have now confirmed that the animal found two years ago is a giant tortoise in the Galapagos.

    De Agostini / Getty Images

    2/3

    However, genetic analyzes have now confirmed that the animal found two years ago is a giant tortoise in the Galapagos.

  • In the second half of 2021, rangers and researchers are planning an expedition to Fernandina Island to search for more turtle specimens.

    France Press agency

    3/3

    In the second half of 2021, rangers and researchers are planning an expedition to Fernandina Island to search for more turtle specimens.

The giant tortoise from Fernandina Island in the Galapagos Archipelago has been extinct for more than 100 years. After researchers discovered a sample of a large reptile two years ago, genetic analyzes at Yale University in the USA have now confirmed that it was Chelonoidis phantasticus. The Ecuadorian Environment Ministry announced this on Wednesday evening (local time).

“There is no doubt that this discovery renews our hope of bringing these species back to life,” said Danny Rueda, director of the Galapagos Islands National Park. In the second half of 2021, rangers and researchers are planning an expedition to Fernandina Island to search for more turtle specimens.

Publication date: May 27, 2021, 1:08 pm

Last update: May 27, 2021, 5:23 pm

READ  New videos in the impeachment process - a fugitive penny and police officers in need - and Trump just saw it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *