Diablo 4: At Launch: Blizzard is optimistic that everything will run smoothly

On June 2 and 6, Blizzard will get down to business, because then one of the biggest launches of the year will begin. After several beta tests along with server slam, Blizzard is optimistic.

The number of online game launches that have gone smoothly halfway through can easily be counted on the fingers of one hand, and Blizzard knows a thing or two about them. Whether it’s Diablo, World of Warcraft, or Overwatch – something always went wrong.

But Blizzard also knows the high expectations that are placed on Diablo IV, especially after PC titles in particular have crashed one after another this year. But Blizzard seems optimistic about launching Diablo IV, based on experience with beta tests and server slam.

“We learned a lot from each of them,” Ferguson says of the various playtests in a new interview with GamesRadar+. “We feel better, and we have a good feeling about all the things we’ve learned,” the GM adds, noting his optimism that developers “can never” fully game players trying to connect to a game via playtesting.

Ferguson says: “We did everything we could to make Opening Day as smooth as possible. And we have a good feeling for where we are. And we adapt.

The launch will be particularly exciting because it will take place simultaneously globally rather than regionally. After all, players’ experiences allow some hope. Despite the massive onslaught, with the exception of one or two columns, there were few real problems on the first day, and the trial stages ran very smoothly the next. Well, we’ll see what happens…