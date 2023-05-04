The video shows what Windows 12 could look like

Windows 10 was supposed to be the “final version” of the Redmond operating system. However, Microsoft long ago threw that plan out and introduced Windows 11 two years ago. So it looks like we’re back in the normal Windows generation cycle.

Of course, the rumor mill is full of assumptions and ideas about the possibility of Windows 12. The next generation promises great things, especially if the typical good/bad cadence of Windows is kept. Addy Visuals designer now shows what Windows 12 could look like and possible improvements.

In the concept video posted recently, we see a user interface very reminiscent of Windows 11, but with some new features. The taskbar, which appears here floating and split, is eye catching. The start menu also looks familiar, but it’s neater and offers more functionality.

Also, the designer expects the return of widgets that can be placed on the desktop. Another innovation is in File Explorer, where documents and content can be cached.

Of course, this is just a concept that has nothing to do with the active development of a new generation of Windows. So it’s impossible to say if we’ll get a real-world preview of what Windows 12 could look like. The video certainly offers at least some interesting food for thought for the team in Redmond.