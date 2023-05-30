Dexcom G7: The next generation of automatic glucose meters

Real-time continuous glucose monitoring systems (Continuous Glucose Monitoring, CGM) have revolutionized the treatment of diabetes. with the new Dexcom G7 CGM System Sugar control is simplified – among other things by the easy-to-understand representation of the time in the target area in the colors of the traffic lights. In addition, Dexcom G7 is now listed at MiGeL 21.06, which means it can be prescribed to diabetic patients undergoing intensive insulin or pump therapy — without an insurance company first agreeing to cover the costs.

Simple management of diabetes with minimal effort? The key to this is: continuous real-time glucose monitoring (CGM). A sensor is placed at the back of the upper arm. It automatically measures the glucose level in the subcutaneous adipose tissue and sends it to a display device. This not only eliminates the need for fingertips, but also the need to check the sensor.

According to the report, the new Dexcom G7 handles this type of sugar control more easily and conveniently than its predecessor: The sensor is 60 percent smaller and easier to handle that allows it to be set in just three steps. Depending on the clothing, possibly the planned sporting activity or personal preference, users can choose between different sensor wearing modes: the back of the upper arm, the abdomen or the upper buttocks area (2-6 years). Sensor warm-up is about 4 times faster than the Dexcom G6: glucose readings can be displayed in as little as 30 minutes. Sensor change is now even more flexible: after you’ve worn your sensor for up to 10 days, the sensor will let you know when it needs to be replaced. However, compared to the previous model, the sensor does not need to be replaced immediately, because the new system now offers a 12-hour endurance period – this gives more freedom in the daily routine.

The values ​​measured by the Dexcom G7 are sent every five minutes to a new optional smartphone, smartwatch, or receiver. Regardless of the display device used, the display not only shows the current value, but also the expected direction of change (direction and speed) in the form of a directional arrow. The redesigned Dexcom G7 App and Dexcom G7 Receiver also includes up to 90 days of glucose history (time to target, glucose management indicator and average glucose). This summary makes it possible to see patterns and trends. The diabetes team is also well informed when they visit the clinic, as data can be tracked for an entire quarter and can be viewed on a smartphone or set-top box if desired.

Predictive Warnings: When it really matters

Smart Alerts can help you think about your diabetes only when it really matters. Smart sensor wearers can use a predictive warning function, eg b. 20 minutes before the value drops below a critical threshold. According to the slogan “prevention rather than reaction”, predictive advance warning can give you time to take timely countermeasures. Additional alert features have been introduced or improved in the Dexcom G7: Did you get an alert because your sugar level goes up shortly after a meal? This can now be avoided with the delayed high glucose warning, because the new warning function allows users to receive a “high glucose value” warning only after an individually defined period of time.

Image source: Dexcom