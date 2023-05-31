The new Warhammer on Steam is like Mad Max with its Orcs – it lets you race tanks

Alpha testing is currently underway on Steam for a new multiplayer game set in the Warhammer universe, where you compete against each other with armed vehicles.

What kind of game is this? With “Warhammer 40,000: Speed ​​Freeks” (PC), Canadian development studio Caged Element Inc. A racing game in the Warhammer universe, the gameplay of which is reminiscent of the Crossout concept.

You rush into a map with seven different cars, which are visually reminiscent of post-apocalyptic vehicles from Mad Max, and fight for victory. You use different weapons with which you destroy the vehicles of your opponents.

Your goal is to collect as many points as possible by destroying the opposing team’s vehicles. You can also take different areas to get more points for your kills. The team with the most points at the end wins.

The playable vehicles are further divided into three classes and bring different gameplay styles with them. In addition to the so-called “killers”, there will also be classic support and a tank class.

An alpha test for Speed ​​Freeks is currently taking place on Steam, where up to 16 players can compete in multiplayer. You can watch the test run trailer here:

“A great year to be a fan of Warhammer 40k”

What do fans say about the trailer? On the YouTube channel From the online magazine GameSpot, many Warhammer fans are happy to announce the game and the crazy way of life of orcs. Again, Speed ​​Freeks is being compared to Mad Max or games like Twisted Metal.

shahdangalahad698: “Orc culture has never failed us.”

vatiti9573: “The sense of speed I got while watching the trailer reminded me of the same feeling I had while watching Let’s Play of Mad Max (the video game). It looks like Mad Max in space and that says a lot about the potential of this game and how well they understood the orc philosophy.”

ptassa270: “It gives me the feeling that goblins love their vehicles as much as they like accuracy.”

Dustinwilkinson828: “This looks like the best Warhammer they’ve released in a long time, if not the best.”

Sarrow112: “I’m surprised this isn’t actually a game. Orks in Twisted Metal-like look good.”

kingaudi33: “This is an amazing year to be a fan of Warhammer 40k.”

In general, many Warhammer fans seem to think that orcs and their way of life are perfect for the crazy concept of a game where players battle each other with heavily armed vehicles.

How do you participate in the alpha test? To take part in the Warhammer 40,000: Free Speed ​​Kits alpha test, you must go to steam Submit an access request.

With a bit of luck, you’ll soon receive confirmation that you’ve been granted access to the test run. You can then download the roughly 8GB game on Steam.

Recently, a new shooter in the Warhammer universe, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, came out with a charming retro look á la Doom:

