Current Kitscher power outage on August 31, 2023: There are faults in the electricity grid here

In Kitcher, power went out in the Thirbach area on Wednesday around lunchtime. All information about the power outage in Kitscher, which has existed since August 30, 2023, and what to do now, can be found here on news.de

Suddenly Dark: Temporary power outages happen again and again, even if this is not the normal situation. Image: Adobe Stock/Adrian

Breakdowns and maintenance in Kitscher currently

On average, German residents enjoy a constant supply of electricity all but a few minutes of the year. Known faults are often called low voltage faults in one or a few households. For example, failures are not the norm in Kitcher, Saxony, but they can always happen temporarily. According to reports on the Fehlungsauskunft.de portal, there is currently a report of disturbances in Kitzscher. The responsible operator of the electricity grid is Mitteldeutsche Netzgesellschaft Strom mbH. In the following overview you will find all the information about crash reports in the region.

The following disturbances are currently occurring in Kitscher on August 31, 2023

to Am Sonnenhügel in Thierbach, Kitzscher (postal code 04567, Leipzig district) Grid operator Mitteldeutsche Netzgesellschaft Strom mbH reports a problem in the electricity network. Technicians have been responsible for the repair since August 30, 2023 at 12:43 PM. The repair must be done immediately, and the exact time has not been specified.

(As of August 31, 2023 at 2:27 AM)

Reporting a power outage in Kitscher: How do I know who is responsible for fixing it in the event of a breakdown?

What you should know: A power outage usually does not constitute an emergency. Only call the police or fire brigade emergency numbers in case of an emergency. Instead, first try to see if the problem is only in your apartment, eg because one of the fuses in your fuse box has blown. If not, go to your energy company’s Incident Reporting page and report the incident there.

Here you can access the error report from the responsible network operator Mitteldeutsche Netzgesellschaft Strom.

Rules of conduct in the event of a major power outage

A major power outage can occur at any time and result in prolonged power outages. Therefore, it is important to prepare for such a situation and know how to act. First, you must remain calm and find out the reason for the power outage. It is advisable to create emergency supplies of food, water and medicine in order to be self-sufficient for several days. Emergency lighting and a battery-operated radio can also be useful. It is important to charge electronic devices such as computers and cell phones before there is a risk of complete failure. If possible, consider alternative energy sources such as solar or wind energy. In the event of a power outage, you must follow the codes of conduct of the local authorities and adhere to the instructions. Call police and fire department numbers only in extreme emergencies. On the other hand, it is recommended to inform neighbors and friends and support each other. With some simple precautions and etiquette, you can prepare for a major power outage and minimize the impact.

Frequency of interruption

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. And in Germany, a lot of efforts are being made to ensure an uninterrupted power supply. Statistically speaking, German households have to live without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes per year. In the UK it is already more than an hour per year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it is more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes annually) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed closely by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein suffer the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

More on the topic: Energy crisis: Germany’s concerns about electricity supply

+++ Editorial note: This text has been generated on the basis of existing data with the help of artificial intelligence. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected]. +++

Rouge/news.de