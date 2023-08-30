Trip cancellation and rebooking: What rights do passengers have?

It happens time and again that flights are canceled or postponed. But if travelers know their rights, they can get compensation or an alternative flight.

At the beginning of the week, air traffic in Great Britain witnessed major disruption due to a technical problem in air traffic control. Hundreds of flights were canceled or postponed.

The country’s National Air Traffic Control Agency apologized for the inconvenience and said it had “identified and fixed” the technical issue that affected its scheduling system. “We are now working closely with airlines and airports to process affected flights as efficiently as possible,” she said in a statement.

However, thousands of passengers should still expect delays. It’s the busiest time of year for air travel as many summer holidays end, and Monday was also the UK summer bank holiday. If you are affected, what are you entitled to now?

Flight canceled: what can I do?

If your flight is cancelled, you have the right to choose between a refund, rerouting or, if applicable, a return flight. However, if you choose one of these three options, you will not be entitled to the other two options.

The airline should try to get you to your destination as quickly as possible, even if it means you have to fly on another airline. The airline may not be able to offer you a rerouting or return flight on similar terms as quickly as possible. In this case, it must compensate you for the costs of the trip.

If the airline does not give you the option to change your ticket but you purchase another ticket to return home under similar transportation conditions, it must refund the difference in fare between your original ticket and the cost of the new ticket.

You also have the right to choose if the cancellation occurred after the aircraft departed but had to return to the departure airport. If you accept a rebooking, this will not be a cancellation but a delay. Do not forget that you are free to choose the date – that is, you do not have to travel as quickly as possible.

Airlines are also required to give you the option of cash or a voucher for payment.

What happens if my flight is delayed?

If your flight is delayed, your rights vary slightly, depending in part on the length of the delay and the distance of your flight. You are entitled to assistance if the departure delay is at least two hours, and compensation and a return flight if the delay is at least five hours.

If your flight takes off two hours late for less than 1,500 kilometres, three hours late for between 1,500 and 3,000 kilometres, or four hours for any other flight, you are entitled to extra help.

The airline must provide you with meals, refreshments, accommodation and, if necessary, transportation to the accommodation. You also have the right to free phone calls, emails and even faxes.

If you have to pay anything for it, the airline is obligated to refund you. Just remember to keep your receipts and don’t spend more than you need, as you’re unlikely to get your money back for luxury hotels or alcoholic beverages.

Are all canceled flights entitled to compensation?

According to the British Civil Aviation Authority, no compensation can be expected “if the airline is not at fault”. For example, there is no compensation for disruptions caused by severe weather conditions, strikes by airport or air traffic control personnel or other “exceptional circumstances”.

However, in other cases where the airline is at fault and your flight is canceled less than 14 days before the scheduled departure date, you may be entitled to compensation. This amounts to €250 per person for trips of up to 1,500 km and €400 for trips of 1,500 to 3,500 km. For all flights over 3,500 km the cost is €600.

It also means that if you do not receive a notice of cancellation two weeks before your trip, the chances of your trip going ahead are higher. You may also be entitled to compensation if you arrive at your destination more than three hours late. As with cancellations, the amount of compensation depends on the itinerary.

What trips can I get compensation for?

Whether you’re through EU regulations Protection depends on a number of different factors. But it may not be as clear as you think.

EU regulations apply when:

Your flight is within the European Union, regardless of which airline you operate

Your flight arrives from outside the EU and is operated by an EU airline

Your flight departs from the European Union, regardless of which airline you operate.

For a complaint or lawsuit to be successful, it is important that it is not your fault that you are unable to board the plane. Make sure you are at the airport at least two hours before the flight departure time and that you have a valid ticket and confirmed reservation.

Fly-free alternatives

If you haven’t booked a flight yet, you should also consider other options. With a railway network of more than 200,000 km in length, Europe can be described as a paradise for rail travelers. So why not take a look at Italy or Spain from the train window?

It’s also better for the environment: according to the European Environment Agency, rail travel emits 14g of CO2 per kilometer traveled. Air travel releases 285 grams over the same distance, more than 20 times as much.