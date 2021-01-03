Snoop Dogg responds to Eminem Diss on ‘Zeus’ calling it ‘Soft Ass S ***’

Snoop Dogg He finally speaks after he turns him down Eminem On New Song – this is after Snoop Kinda turns down Shady himself – and the good old hip-hop seems to cook.

The Doggfather left a poignant comment on the IG post of Eminem’s fan page, which recently posted clips from Marshall explaining why Snoop was called by name on his new track, ‘Zeus,’ which was released earlier this month as part of ‘Music to be killed by the luxury album’ .

Snoop’s thoughts to justify Em … “We pray I don’t answer that sweet donkey ***.” He added a bunch of laughing emojis afterwards, so it looks like all of this might be fun. But still …

ICYMI … Eminem, earlier this week, collapsed why Take shots in Snoop On ‘Zeus’ – saying he was responding to comments Long Beach rappers made over the summer on ‘The Breakfast Club’, stating that Em wasn’t the top 10 rappers in his eyes, and that he could live without Eminem’s contribution to hip-hop if He had to choose the historical effect.

Snoop also said that Eminem wouldn't be anyone without him Dr. Dre – Something im already agreed to. Everything is Snoop's tone, which he says he took as disrespectful and unnecessary in explaining his point. Em says everyone has a right to have their say on the best rapper to do so, but he's influenced by how Snoop has been about deleting her.

As for what Eminem actually said about Snoop, it wasn’t as fiery as you might think. Lyrics go … ” As far as beef is concerned, I’m used to people knocking on me / But, not just in my camp / Diplomacy as I try to be / The last thing I needed was Snoop Doggine I / Man, Doug, I was like (Yeah) God me / Nah, not really (haha) // I had a ‘dog’ back in / but I’m starting to think, all these guys are taking shots in me / s **, no wonder. ”

Remember Snoop and Eminem run in the same circuit – they both worked so extensively with Dr. Dre … so it’s understandable why Shady was shocked to hear Snoop talk about him the way he did. To us, it doesn’t seem like Snoop was targeting Em particularly badly, but the latter clearly took it that way.