Compressed for the KB LomoApparat film as an elegant “Thin Omelet Edition”.

Lomography launches its simple compact 35mm film camera in a colorful and stylish design as the “LomoApparat Fluffy Omelet Edition.” The design comes from a Thai artist by that name. The camera has a 21mm ultra-wide angle with fixed focus, 11 aperture, two shutter speeds and a built-in flash. The new model is Lomo's most colorful machine to date and is now available in the Lomography online store and at select retailers.

The new design variant of the LomoApparat 35mm snapshot camera was created through a collaboration with emerging artist Fluffy Omelet from Thailand.

Artist took the popular LomoApparat and created a new and exciting version with her vibrant illustrations reminiscent of a sunny day at the beach.

Technical data of LomoApparat:

Film format : 35mm 35mm format

: 35mm 35mm format Focal Length : 21 mm

: 21 mm Available slot : 1:10

: 1:10 Camera shutter speeds : 1/100(N), Bulb(B)

: 1/100(N), Bulb(B) to focus : Fixed focus, 0.5 m to infinity

: Fixed focus, 0.5 m to infinity Lightning : Standard on, manual off

: Standard on, manual off Flash range : 0.5 – 2 m

: 0.5 – 2 m Multiple exposures : Yes, unlimited number

: Yes, unlimited number Tripod thread : Yes

: Yes battery (For flash): 1 x AA (1.5V)

(For flash): 1 x AA (1.5V) Dimensions : unavailable

: unavailable Weight: unavailable

Prices and availability

The regular black version of the 35mm wide-angle camera “LomoApparat” for 35mm film in 35mm format has been available for some time and is listed in the Lomography online store for 99 francs. The new elegant version »LomoApparat Fluffy Omelet Edition» Listed at Lomo for 109 francs. The new design variant is officially available now (April 3, 2024) on the Lomo online store and at select retailers, but will likely only be available in local stores for the next few weeks.

Prices quoted are those found in the Lomography online store, where shipping costs and import duties into Switzerland apply.

More information

Special Edition LomoApparat Fluffy Omelet (product page)

Lomo device Standard model in black (product page)

LomoApparat all variants (overview page)

Lomography cameras (All movie models) (Overview page)

Lomography (Manufacturer's website)

