New details about Presto: This is how the breakpoint works for boxed iPhones

With ongoing testing in the first Apple Stores, new details have become known about how Apple plans to update the software of iPhones already packaged in its stores in the future, wirelessly and without offloading. The system, called Presto, aims to save buyers from having to update their devices themselves after purchase. This saves time and should increase satisfaction. With a state-of-the-art system, the device in the box is supposed to be powered on, updated, and powered off again. Presto will initially only be used in the USA.

Technically, the stop should be implemented via NFC and MagSafe technology, French publication iGeneration claims to have discovered this. The focus is on the type of cabinet that resembles a large toaster into which up to six iPhones can be inserted at the same time. Guide rails are intended to ensure precise alignment of devices. Employees can use the LED indicator to see if the software update on the device has been completed. If this lights up green instead of white, the device can be removed and brought into inventory.

Mac Mini as a centerpiece

The core of the installation is a Mac mini running software that also regulates when the hardware is updated. Initially, as after a new delivery, the employee scans the barcode on the box of the new iPhone so it is added to the queue on the Mac. The system then instructs employees in the order in which they should be dispatched. Presto is also linked to sales systems and ensures, for example, that devices whose delivery date has been agreed for the next day are updated the day before.

For all devices remaining in stock that have not yet been updated, the updater uses sales statistics from the relevant Apple Store and encourages employees to prepare the devices accordingly. The system also takes different configurations into account and always ensures that at least one copy of the configuration in question has the latest iOS operating system installed. It should take between 15 to 30 minutes for the device to update.

Many advantages for Apple

With Presto, Apple becomes more flexible with software updates in several ways. Until now, the first batch of a new iPhone had always had to be loaded with the latest iOS operating system at the factory – meaning a certain lead time was necessary. In the future, Apple could also equip the first devices at the factory with an initial version of iOS and only update them in its stores on the first day of sale. Of course, it can be more complicated to update all the devices shipped to buyers. Their number is likely to be much higher than the devices sold in the Apple Store.

Presto is also useful for hardware purchases made months after the iPhone's release. Even if the fourth major update has already been released by then, it could be made available immediately. However, questions remain about the safety of the procedure. Apple itself traditionally does not provide any information about the technology used internally.



(Makky)

