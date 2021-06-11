The first gameplay trailer for Endless Dungeon

At the start of the Summer Games Festival, we were thrilled to present our tantalizing first minute gameplay titled “Endless Dungeon”. The Endless Universe is back in action – and it’s pretty wild!

What happened? Well, you’ve sunk into a mysterious space station. You have to recruit a team of heroes and protect your crystal against the endless waves of monsters. Or you may die trying, just reload and try again!

For those who prefer writing, here are the basic rules we’ve covered so far: