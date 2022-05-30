Leak hints at Joker, Scorpion and other characters

Another leak of the upcoming brawler “MultiVersus” has surfaced on Reddit. From this we can see that we can apparently look forward to many well-known characters such as the Joker, Gizmo or Scorpion from “Mortal Kombat”.

At the end of last year, officials at Warner Bros. Games for “MultiVersus,” the online melee for consoles and PC.

The same insider who leaked “MultiVersus” before the official announcement recently spoke on Twitter and indicated that he had learned of new characters who should sooner or later find their way into the fray. Including many well-known names such as the Joker, Gizmo from the “Gremlins” series or Scorpion from the “Mortal Kombat”.







Below is a list of unconfirmed characters that the leaker wants to know.

Supposed characters leaked in the overview

DC Joker

Raven DC

Gizmo – Gremlins

Marvin the Mars – Looney Tunes

LeBron James NBA

Rick Rick and Morty

Morty Rick and Morty

Scooby-Doo – Scooby-Doo

Daenerys-Game of Thrones

Hound of Thrones game

Wicked Witch – The Wizard of Oz

Godzilla – Godzilla

Samurai Jack – Samurai Jack

The Powerpuff Girls – The Powerpuff Girls (as a fighter)

Animaniacs – The Animaniacs (also said as a fighter)

Doc Dodgers / Daffy – Looney Tunes

Scorpion Mortal Kombat

Ben 10 – Ben 10

Ted Lasso Ted Lasso

Related Posts

It remains to be seen if said characters will actually be part of the game. In addition, there is a possibility that fighters will not be included in time for the launch of “Multiversus”. Warner Bros. also announced. Games already in the official announcement, the brawl will be supported with new content over a long period of time.

So it’s conceivable that some of the supposed warriors that were leaked won’t arrive until after release in DLC form. our Detailed preview And one we run Interview with developers.

source: reddit

More news about multiversus.

Discuss this news on PlayStation Forum

Usually the links to Amazon, Media Markt, Saturn, and some other retailers are affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we receive a small commission that we can use to fund the free to use site. You have no flaws.

