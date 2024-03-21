March 21, 2024

British House of Lords delays Chunak plan to extradite to Rwanda

Jordan Lambert March 21, 2024 2 min read

Photo: Pixabay/Steve Bidmead

LONDON: British Prime Minister Chung has promised that the first illegal immigrants will be deported to Rwanda in the spring. But his plan goes awry.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's plan to deport irregular migrants to Rwanda has suffered another setback. Parliament's second chamber, the House of Lords, voted on Wednesday against the conservative government's desire to make several amendments to controversial legislation aimed at declaring Rwanda a safe third country.

The draft, which is now intended to prevent appeals to the courts in Great Britain, must be debated again in the House of Commons. However, this is unlikely before Parliament takes its Easter break on Tuesday. This jeopardizes Sunak's promise to deport the first migrants to East Africa in the spring.

The conservative government wants to deport to Rwanda anyone who enters the country without the necessary documents, regardless of personal circumstances. They must seek asylum there – but return to Great Britain is impossible. Critics such as Amnesty International, but also many members of the House of Lords, accuse the government of breaching international obligations with the plan.

On Wednesday, a majority in the upper house voted in favor of a motion that, among other things, the law “formally takes into account” national and international law. An amendment was accepted that Rwanda would be considered a safe third country only if all the agreements of the bilateral agreement with Great Britain were in force. Parliament is sure to reject these changes. In a kind of ping-pong process, the two chambers must fight for a final legal solution.

See also  Bizarre theft: Four-metre stuffed polar bear goes missing

Prime Minister Sunak is under heavy pressure from the right wing of the party to stop irregular migration. The asylum deal with Rwanda, intended to prevent crossing the English Channel in small boats – has so far been unsuccessful. More than 3,500 people reached British shores in this way this year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

UK: Data Protection Authority investigates attempt to access Kate's medical records

March 20, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Trump: Won't leave NATO until Europe contributes

March 20, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Controversy over asylum deal with Rwanda: British House of Commons against changes – Politics

March 19, 2024 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

2 min read

Türkiye must now report Russian business in the United States

March 21, 2024 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Is more animal protection bad for agriculture and science?

March 21, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Joe Gomez: The Liverpool and England defender puts a “psychological burden” behind him

March 21, 2024 Eileen Curry
3 min read

Dragon's Dogma 2: PC Edition has performance issues

March 21, 2024 Gilbert Cox