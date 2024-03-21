AEW “Dynamite #233” Results & Report (including voting and videos) from Toronto, Ontario, Canada from March 20, 2024

Loading… Loading…

All Elite Wrestling “Dynamite #233”

Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Date: March 20, 2024

Attendance: 6,504 (Sold Out)



As the show began, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage were shown entering the arena for the evening.

Also shown was the arrival of Kazuchika Okada, who drove up in a Ferrari.

“It's Wednesday, and you know what that means.” Excalibur welcomes us to today's show with a toss as usual.

Meanwhile, Donnie Schiavone waited at ringside and greeted the fans in attendance before asking “CEO” Mercedes Monae to come to the ring. This also came out. Schiavone handed her the microphone as she greeted the audience and received a rapturous reception. He was again delighted to land in AEW and was celebrated with “CEO” chants. He spoke of being so badly injured ten months ago against Willow Nightingale that it nearly ended his career. Monae gave us a video in which she was briefly introduced, including the person next to the wrestler. She said she wants to promote women's wrestling around the world. Monae talked about why she helped Nightingale last week — she's the one with the score to settle Willow, and any woman who gets in her way will be kicked out.

The lights went out and when they came back on Monae was attacked by Sky Blue and Julia Hart, but Monae was able to fight them both off. The heels pulled the chairs out from under the ring – Willow Nightingale and Chris Stadtlander played the safe theme! The lights went out again and Blue and Hart disappeared. Nightingale stood behind Monet with her chair raised. When she turns around, Nightingale drops him, which leads to more arguments between her and Monet. The Statesman also appeared irritated.

Alex Marves intercepted the Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada earlier in the afternoon. The Bucs were pleased with the respect Marvez showed during the introduction. They brought Okada once. Speaking first in Japanese, he promised in English that he would take his degree from Kingston today. Bucks told Marves to learn Japanese by the next week.

Renee Paquette briefly stated in an interview that she had promised to break the myth of the “rainmaker” during Eddie Kingston's entrance.

1st Match

AEW Continental Championship

Singles match

Kazuchika Okada won by pinfall after the Rainmaker against Eddie Kingston → Topic change!

Match Time: 15:52

– During the match we saw the Young Bucks watching the match with Tony Khan from the producer's area.

After the match, we saw the Young Bucks celebrating Okada's title win backstage. His victory celebration is abruptly interrupted by PAC, who clears his target with an intense stare.

Renee Paquette hosted Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana backstage. Strickland said he is still in the hunt for the AEW World Championship. Samoa Joe runs away from Strickland because he knows how to make people unconscious. Strickland said he plans to issue an open challenge that evening to make Toronto the “House of Swerves.”

After the promotion, Paquette was with Nightingale, Stateslander and Stokely Hathaway. They talked about a tag team street fight against Sky Blue and Julia Hart at “Rampage”. The show took place after “Dynamite”. Mercedes Monet arrived. Stateslander thanks Monet for coming to Nightingale last week. Nightingale also wanted to talk to Mon, but she gave him a cold shoulder and disappeared. Hathaway tried imagining Monet, but that didn't work either. He tries to salvage the situation by arguing that Monet's reaction was justified because Nightingale broke Monet's ankle. Willow, for her part, is clueless.

2. Competition

Singles match

Hook won by pinfall after an inside cradle against “Lionheart” Chris Jericho.

Match Time: 10:51

After the match, there was a scuffle between the two teams.

We saw Adam Cole express his disappointment at Wardlow's loss against Samoa Joe. Wardlow had only one job: defeat Joe. But he also had a new task for Wardlow: make sure the remaining Undisputed Kingdom retained their titles.

After commercial, we see Jericho running into the pocket. She wanted to know if Hook had earned Jericho's respect. Jericho was pleased with Hook's performance, saying he was the young fighter he had hoped for. He assured Hook that he had a recommendation for the next version of “Dynamite.”

Donnie Schiavone was back in the ring and announced Will Osprey who came out to a rousing reaction. Schiavone did his best to promote his match against Bryan Danielson on “Dynasty” but was at least annoyed by the “brew” chants. Osprey first wanted to apologize for how he treated fans during his last stay in Canada. He was excited about Danielson's performance against Katsuyori Shibata in the Clash. However, Danielson was annoyed that Ospreay could not follow in his footsteps. Danielson tried to become a star in Japan, but only Ospreay was successful. He said Danielson's shoe was so small that he could never slip into it. Ospreay challenged Shibata to face him next week at Dynamite to show Danielson what he's made of. The match was confirmed immediately.

The feud between Christian Cage and Adam Copeland is brief.

3. Competition

Tag team match

“The Virtuosa” Diona Bruzzo & Thunder Rosa defeated “Timeless” Tony Storm & Maria Mae (w/ Luthor) by a pin from Rosa to Storm.

Match Time: 07:13

Losers and Brusso were disappointed at the end of the match.

4. Competition

Singles match

Swerve Strickland (w/ Prince Nana) defeated The Butcher by submission in a modified arm-scissors submission.

Match Time: 03:22

After the match, Strickland was given a microphone and addressed Samoa Joe. He said that he had lost respect for Joe since meeting him. He also said that he was on the verge of hating Joe. Strickland talked about imagining Joe being chained from a corner of the ring. He told Joe to give him what he wanted or he would haunt him forever. Joe didn't want to hear it anymore and came out with the microphone in hand. He said it would be logical to ignore Strickland, who was defeated by Joe in the revolution. He joked that Strickland thought he had a chance against Joe. But Joe added that he knew what to do — give Strickland what he asked for. They are interrupted by Dan Callis, who expresses disgust at the developments. Instead, he thought of Konosuke Takeshita as the number one contender because AEW was not the home of Zwerg, but rather the home of the Dan Callis family. Callis said that Takeshita is still undefeated outside of the Don Callis family. Strickland agrees to take care of Takeshita first before hunting Joe down again.

The card for next week's edition of “Dynamite” has been announced:

AEW World Tag Team Title Match – 1st Round – Tag Team Match

The Young Bucks (Nicholas Jackson & Matthew Jackson) vs. Private Party (Mark Gwen & Isiah Cassidy)

Singles match

Will Osprey Vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Singles match

Swerve Strickland vs. Konosuke Takeshita

But back to the current issue:

5. Competition

AEW TNT Championship

I withdrew from the competition

“Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland defeated Christian Cage by stipulation before hitting Cage in the head with a “Spike”. → Topic change!

Match Time: 25:42

– The match received chants of “holy shit” before the ring bell rang.

– Copeland wore a Boston Bruins jersey for Christian Cage while he wore a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey. Both are highly competitive ice hockey clubs – the Toronto team was certainly a little popular in Canada.

– As Copeland drinks himself, Cage runs to the women's restroom. Copeland followed him, and at first some women came out screaming, then Copeland grabbed Cage and made the quiet place “safe” again.

– There were shouts of “This is awesome”.

– Copeland was transported through a table and a chair covered in barbed wire was also used.

– After about 14 minutes, Cage went up the ramp, but Copeland wouldn't let him and caught him in one of the entrance tunnels.

– About 17 minutes later, Shayna Wayne came out with a hockey stick and hit Copeland in the groin, breaking the stick in Gage Copeland's back.

– After a good 21 minutes, Nick Wayne and Killswitch interfered in the match, but moments later Daniel Garcia and “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard ensured equalizing chances. Garcia then handcuffed Copeland, causing Wayne, Killswitch, and eventually Cage to be ejected from the match.

– After about 25 minutes, Copeland repeatedly kicked Cage in the groin, but it wasn't enough. So “Spike” had to be used.

Along with the confetti, the show ended just in time for the “Rampage” airing. You can definitely read what happened there on our website.

