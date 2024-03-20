UK: Data Protection Authority investigates attempt to access Kate's medical records

A hospital employee reportedly tried to obtain Princess Kate's medical records. This was reported by the newspaper Daily Mirror. Accordingly, at least one staff member at the private London clinic where Kate was treated is said to have attempted to access her medical records.

More on the topic :

Kate Middleton

Princess Kate :

Are you sick? Not me, never

Princess Kate :

This hellish photo



Al Russell, chairman of the London Clinic, announced the investigation and disciplinary consequences. “We have no place in our hospital for anyone who willfully abuses the trust of our patients or colleagues,” Russell said.

The UK data protection commissioner said: “We can confirm that we have received a report of a data breach,” the PA news agency reported. The information provided will be evaluated.

Rishi Sunak addresses the crowd

British Health Minister Maria Caulfield told Sky News the allegations were serious. There are strict regulations on which employees are allowed to see which data. That applies to all patient data, Caulfield said. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman urged people to support Kate and her husband Prince William. Wishing him a speedy recovery.

Members of the royal family were treated at the London Clinic several times. More recently, King Charles III was also there. Patient there due to enlarged prostate.

He underwent stomach surgery at Kate Clinic in January. Further details of his illness are not known. But it's not cancer. She has been recuperating at home since then. Kensington Palace has announced that Kate will not attend meetings again until after Easter. Nevertheless, many rumors and conspiracy theories spread on social media.