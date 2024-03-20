March 20, 2024

UK: Data Protection Authority investigates attempt to access Kate's medical records

Jordan Lambert March 20, 2024 2 min read

A hospital employee reportedly tried to obtain Princess Kate's medical records. This was reported by the newspaper Daily Mirror. Accordingly, at least one staff member at the private London clinic where Kate was treated is said to have attempted to access her medical records.

Al Russell, chairman of the London Clinic, announced the investigation and disciplinary consequences. “We have no place in our hospital for anyone who willfully abuses the trust of our patients or colleagues,” Russell said.

The UK data protection commissioner said: “We can confirm that we have received a report of a data breach,” the PA news agency reported. The information provided will be evaluated.

Rishi Sunak addresses the crowd

British Health Minister Maria Caulfield told Sky News the allegations were serious. There are strict regulations on which employees are allowed to see which data. That applies to all patient data, Caulfield said. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman urged people to support Kate and her husband Prince William. Wishing him a speedy recovery.

Members of the royal family were treated at the London Clinic several times. More recently, King Charles III was also there. Patient there due to enlarged prostate.

He underwent stomach surgery at Kate Clinic in January. Further details of his illness are not known. But it's not cancer. She has been recuperating at home since then. Kensington Palace has announced that Kate will not attend meetings again until after Easter. Nevertheless, many rumors and conspiracy theories spread on social media.

See also  3.2 - 3.7 km light earthquake southeast of Dixon Lane Meadow Creek, Inyo County, California, USA, on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 5:52 pm local time

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Trump: Won't leave NATO until Europe contributes

March 20, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Controversy over asylum deal with Rwanda: British House of Commons against changes – Politics

March 19, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

USA: Update above

March 18, 2024 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

2 min read

Abel Prize for Michel Telagrande, Tamer of Serendipity

March 20, 2024 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Agreement violated?: Looks like Jot Bahrami is sending Kounde's coach home

March 20, 2024 Eileen Curry
5 min read

Played “Dragon's Dogma 2”: a role-playing epic with cosmetic flaws

March 20, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Media-shy former first lady: Melania Trump appears again — and offers hints

March 20, 2024 Esmond Barker