Trump: Won't leave NATO until Europe contributes

Former US President Donald Trump has made it clear that if he returns to the White House, the US will not withdraw from NATO until Europe pays its contribution to the military alliance. The republican was asked about his position on the defense alliance by commentator and Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage in an interview broadcast with right-wing British broadcaster GB News on Tuesday. Farage wanted to know whether the US would stay in NATO if other member states “played fair”. Trump replied, “Yes. 100 percent.”

However, Trump said European countries should not take advantage of US support. “America should pay its fair share, not everyone else.” Let's not forget that NATO is more important to Europe than America, because there is an ocean between America and them, a “beautiful, big, beautiful ocean.” “Some Trouble” in Europe.

Trump is a proven critic of NATO. While in office from 2017 to 2021, Trump repeatedly publicly threatened to withdraw the US from the alliance. He criticized his members for not meeting the defense spending target. Like no one before him, he cast doubt on whether the transatlantic defense alliance, established in 1949, had a future. For example, he repeatedly questioned whether the United States would fulfill its obligation to provide military assistance in an emergency.

It was only in February that the Republican presidential candidate caused a stir with a statement about NATO at a campaign event. He said he would not provide protection from Russia to NATO partners who failed to meet their financial obligations. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg responded bluntly: “Any suggestion that allies will not protect each other undermines our overall security, including that of the United States, and increases the risk to American and European players.”