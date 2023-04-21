ROH “Honor Club TV #8” Results & Report 04/20/2023 (Including Voting)

Loading… Loading…

Ring of Honor “Honor Club TV #8” (Taping: April 12, 2023)

Venue: Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA

First telecast: On April 21, 2023 watchroh.com

Attendance: About 3,300

After the commentators greet us from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, we go straight to the first match of the evening.

1. Competition

Tag team match

The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett w/ Maria Kanellis-Bennett) defeated Darius Martin & Action Andretti via pinfall on Mike Bennett after a potion bag.

Backstage we see Athena, who says that no one is her level. Her legacy is nothing to scoff at, so she issues an open challenge to all women.

2. Competition

Singles match

Willow Nightingale defeated Robin Renegade (w/ Charlotte Renegade) by pinfall.

– The Renegade Sisters wanted to use “Twin-Magic”, which the referee noticed.

Glad to be back with Ring of Honor, Colt Cabana is ready for an interview. He talks about his past with Samoa Joe and hopes to defeat the ROH TV Champion today.

As soon as he moved, Lance Archer slammed his opponent into the ring.

3. Competition

Singles match

Lance Archer defeated Jah-C by pinfall after a lariat.

4. Competition

Singles match

Brian Cage (w/ Prince Nana) defeated Joey Jett by pinfall after the F-5.

5. Competition

Proving Ground – Singles Tournament

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Heather Wreckless with a crossface submission.

After the match, the Athena-regular ROH Women’s Championship is back on the line.

6. Competition

Tag team match

The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) defeated Lee Johnson & Cole Carter by pinfall with Alex Reynolds on Cole Carter after a series of tag team maneuvers.

7. Competition

Singles match

ROH World Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero Meadow (w/ Alex Abrahantes) defeated Nick Comoroto by pinfall, then injured both of Comoroto’s shoulders with arm breakers.

8. Competition

Singles match

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Lee Moriarty by pinfall after kneeing him.

9. Competition

AAA Mega Championship

Singles match

El Hijo del Vikingo (c) defeated Gringo Logo by pinfall after a 630 splash.

10. Competition

Tag team match

The Iron Savages (Branson & Boulder) defeated Logan Lynch & Wren Jones by pinfall after Boulder Dash.

Now we see Gringo Logo who has been talking about doing everything he can to get Tony Khan’s attention for the last 2 years. He didn’t win, but Tony Khan invited him back, which meant the world to him.

11. Competition

ROH World Television Championship

Singles match

Samoa Joe (c) defeated Colt Cabana via submission in the Coquina Clutch.

Today’s show will not air with the Samoa Joe celebration.

