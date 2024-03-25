USA – Boeing provides maritime patrol aircraft to Germany and Canada

The US Navy has ordered a total of 17 P-8A Poseidon aircraft for maritime surveillance from Boeing for around 3 billion euros; 14 to the Royal Canadian Air Force and three more to the German Navy.

After initially ordering five planes in June 2021, Germany is now buying three more for the German Navy. The first flight is scheduled for delivery in 2025 and will replace the P-3 Orion fleet. Last year, Canada also announced it would buy Poseidon. Canada is replacing its current fleet of CP-140 Auroras. The first P-8A for Canada is expected to be delivered in 2026.

The P-8A Poseidon is the military version of the 737 Next Generation passenger aircraft; A proven aircraft with over 600,000 flight hours. Nine countries, including Australia, Germany, India, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States, currently have 200 P-8As in service or under contract.

Additionally, Boeing and Canadian aircraft simulation technology provider CAE Inc. (Canadian Aviation Electronics) last year signed a broad cooperation agreement with Canada, Germany and Norway to provide cost-effective education and training solutions for the P-8A Poseidon program. The objective is to achieve operational readiness for these three countries as soon as possible.

In Germany, Boeing has entered into a partnership with ESG Elektroniksystem-und Logistik-GmbH and Lufthansa Technik to provide systems integration, training and maintenance to ensure the highest possible operational availability for the German Navy to carry out its missions.

In the long term, submarine hunting and maritime surveillance will be carried out by the German-French cooperation project “Maritime Air Warfare System” (MAWS). After the planned retirement of the P-3C Orion from 2025, eight engines ordered from US manufacturer Boeing will serve as an interim solution to avoid a capability gap until the start of the programme.

Source: Military League, Defense Network

