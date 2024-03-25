Swiss curlers win silver at World Championships

Canada

After four gold medals, the Swiss curlers won silver at the World Championships After four consecutive World Championship titles, Swiss curlers led by skip Silvana Trinzoni won silver at the World Championships in Sydney, Canada. They lost 5:7 in the final against Canada led by skip Rachel Homan.

Selina Witsonke, Carol Howalt, Silvana Trinzoni, Alina Potts and Stephanie Bersett (from left) are happy about the silver. Image: zvg / Stephen Fisher

Carole Howald, Selina Witschonke, Silvana Tirinzoni and Alina Pätz from CC Aarau demanded everything from their famous opponents, the leaders of the world rankings. As the winners of the round robin, the Canadians advanced to the final with a last stone advantage. The Swiss brought this advantage to their side with the third tip. They were in command until the 8th over. Later, however, the Canadians managed a decisive three-pointer to make it 7:5. Rachel Homan was delighted with her second world title after her 2017 world title.

Impressive statistics

The Swiss played with relative ease in the World Cup finals in Nova Scotia, Canada. In a statistical evaluation of twelve round-robin games, they were better than Canada with an 89.2 percent success rate. They were more than confident on individual levels. Carole Howalt is the best No. 1. Selina Widsonke reached the third-best mark of second on her World Cup debut. In levels 3 and 4, Silvana Trinzoni and Sarah McManus were beaten by only one player. Rachel Homan was just 0.2 percentage points better than Potts. If you take into account values ​​in the semi-finals, Pats is better.

The final pairing perfectly mirrored the best women's curling performances from year to year: the world number one from Canada was challenged by the world number two from Switzerland. The team does not count only the world ranking titles. Otherwise, the Aarau women will have a big lead. A number of points are required to win Grand Slam tournaments in Canada. In these top matches, Rachel Homan's team outperformed Silvana Trinzoni's team.

At the World Cup, a bronze medal was also awarded according to the order. South Korea led by Kim Eun-ji won 6:3 against the Italians led by Stefania Constantini, the world number three player. Italy's first World Cup medal in women's curling did not come. But the team, led by 24-year-old Italo-Züricher Elena Mathis in third place, is young and far from making great strides and reaching its peak. (sda)