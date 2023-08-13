Herbert ahead of next endurance test: “Canada will be strong”

National basketball coach Gordon Herbert expects a tough game in the second World Cup endurance test against co-favorites Canada. “Canada will be strong. We saw what they can do against us in the second half. It was a good learning experience for us. I’m looking forward to it. Canada will be a good defensive team,” the coach said. Sunday’s Super Cup final in Hamburg (6.30pm/Magenta Sport).

Around NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Germans beat the North Americans 86-81 in a friendly in Berlin last Wednesday. Germany were dominant in the first half, but collapsed in the third quarter and almost lost the win. “They will be more rhythmic and more experienced and will play more aggressively. It will be a different game,” international Mato Low said.

In Saturday’s SuperCup semi-finals, Canada clearly defeated New Zealand 107:76 (67:38) before the German Basketball Association (DBB) selection, which saw them outclass China 107:58 (49:23). After that the national coach was satisfied. “We fixed some things we didn’t want to do against Canada. We didn’t give them confidence. That’s a big thing,” Herbert said.

Meanwhile, the 64-year-old will have to do without playmaker Justus Holatz in the final, who is still suffering from a horse kiss. However, looking ahead to the World Cup in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines, the coach said: “We expect him to make a full recovery and be in Japan.”

After the Super Cup, the national players will have two days off before traveling to Abu Dhabi for two more friendlies against Greece and USA (August 19/20). The World Cup (until September 10) begins for the Germans on August 25 in Okinawa against hosts Japan. Other opponents in a tough early round group are Australia and Finland. See also Stocks point to gains after Trump signed a $ 900 billion economic aid package