Britain is investing in nuclear deterrence

The British government is not just investing in new nuclear submarines. It also improves the site on which they are built – at a multi-million pound cost.

DThe British nuclear deterrent is to be maintained for the foreseeable future through new grants and schemes. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday traveled to Barrow-in-Furness, a shipyard in the north of England in the Irish Sea where Britain's nuclear submarines are being built. The space and its capabilities need to be strengthened.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense laid out detailed plans to replace Britain's current vanguard of strategic nuclear submarines with a new Dreadnought-class flotilla of sea-based ICBMs.

The missile test failed

The double announcement clearly reflects an attempt to boost the credibility of Britain's nuclear power after the Ministry of Defense admitted a month ago that the latest test of a Trident missile in the Gulf of Mexico had failed, the second failure of such a maneuver in a row.