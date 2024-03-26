Snowboardcross: Leon Ulbricht celebrates season finale in Canada

As of: March 24, 2024 at 6:30 PM

What a season finale for German snowboard cross hopeful Leon Ulbricht: In remote Canada, the Alkauf native raced to the second World Cup podium finish of his career. A Canadian player won the men's event and a British woman won the women's event.

Snowboard crosser Leon Ulbricht once again made a real statement in the last World Cup race of the season. The 19-year-old from SC Rötteln was born in Canada on Sunday (March 24, 2024). Mount St. Anne Third. In the 19th World Cup race of his career, Loracher celebrated his second podium – three weeks earlier in the Spanish Sierra Nevada, won by Ulbricht.

to effect

Right arrow

Overall World Cup, Men

Right arrow

Grandin won the World Cup High Flyer

On Sunday, Ulbricht was beaten only by Canadian local hero Elliott Grandin and Australia's Cameron Bolton. In the fight for second place, the German lost to Bolton in a photo finish. The 2022 junior world champion showed in the heats that he is confident that he is a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming season.

The overall World Cup was awarded to Elliott Grandin before the last race – the Canadian won the final by nearly 350 points. Ulbricht was the best German in eleventh place overall.

Girls: Banks win – Trespeuch gets the ball

In the women's category, Great Britain's Charlotte Banks won ahead of Italy's Micaela Moioli and Australia's Josie Boff. French Chloe Trespeuch wins overall World Cup: Fourth place in the final was enough for the two-time Olympic medalist to protect her overall lead with 50 World Cup points.

to effect

Right arrow

Overall World Cup, Women

Right arrow

Fischer, Berg and Kirchwem fail prematurely

Leon Ulbricht was able to celebrate from a German point of view, while other Snowboard Germany starters failed prematurely: in the women's category, the only German starter, Jana Fischer, was eliminated in the quarter-finals and placed eleventh. In the men's race, Leon Bekas and Paul Berg lost in 19th and 26th places respectively, with Umito Kirchwem finishing 34th in the 16th round already.