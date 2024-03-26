Author Robbie – “I cycled across Canada.” – Children

March 26, 2024

Author Robbie – "I cycled across Canada."

Jordan Lambert March 26, 2024 4 min read
Author Robbie – "I cycled across Canada."


Raphael travels frequently by bike and has already crossed North America. He also likes radio. As the weekly producer of SRF Kids, he makes exciting reports and tells fantastic stories.

Raphael especially likes it

He didn't like it at all

  • Bus crowd
  • Unfriendly people
  • Thyme

His favorite music

His secret

  • “I can't hold my fingers.”




