Author Robbie – “I cycled across Canada.” – Children – SRF
Skip to content
Some elements on SRF.ch only work with JavaScript enabled.
-
Children
-
about us
-
Current article
Content
Raphael travels frequently by bike and has already crossed North America. He also likes radio. As the weekly producer of SRF Kids, he makes exciting reports and tells fantastic stories.
Raphael especially likes it
- Ride the bike
- Skiing and hiking
- Toggele – Preference vs elder brother
- Watch ski races and football on TV
He didn't like it at all
- Bus crowd
- Unfriendly people
- Thyme
His favorite music
His secret
- “I can't hold my fingers.”
SRF children
-
Children
-
about us
-
Current article
Social login
In order to register, we need more information about you.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *}
{*/social Registration Form *}
{* mergeAccounts {“custom”: true} *}
{| Found account text |} {| current_email_address |}.
{| rendered_existing_provider_photo |}
{| existing_displayname |}
{| already_provider_email_address |}
generated {| already_created_date |} in {| already_sitename |}
Sign in and register
Register
{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* Current Password *}
Forgot your password?
{*/signInForm *}
Create a new password
Enter your user account email address. We'll send you a link so you can create a new password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
{* /forgotPasswordForm *}
Create a new password
You will soon receive an email with a link to reset your password.
Didn't get the message?
If you do not receive the email after 10 minutes, please check your spam folder and email address.
Technical error
Oops! A technical problem occurred. Try again later or contact our customer service.
Confirm mobile number
You can enter a comment, we ask you to confirm your mobile number. We will send an SMS code to your mobile number .
An error has occurred. Please try again or contact our customer service.
Multiple codes have already been requested for the mobile number. The function is blocked to prevent misuse.
Many attempts. Request a new code or contact our customer service.
Change mobile number
Many attempts. Request a new code or contact our customer service.
This mobile number is already in use. Change your mobile number or contact our customer service.
Change mobile number
The maximum number of codes for the specified number has been reached. No more codes can be generated.
Confirm email address
We have sent an email to the address {* Email Address Data *} Posted. Check your email inbox and confirm your account using the activation link you received.
Didn't get the message?
If you do not receive the email after 10 minutes, please check your spam folder and email address.
Personalize user data
{*link again*}
Register and login
to record
With an SRF account you have the opportunity to post comments on our website and the SRF app.
{* #Registration Form *} {* First Name *} {* Last Name *} {* Email Address *} {* displayName *} {* Mobile *} {* Address City *} {* New Password *} {* newPassword confirmation *}
{*captcha*}
{*/registration form *}
Confirm email address
We have sent an email to the address {* Email Address Data *} Posted. Check your email inbox and confirm your account using the activation link you received.
Didn't get the message?
If you do not receive the email after 10 minutes, please check your spam folder and email address.
Personalize user data
{*link again*}
Your activation email has been sent
Check your email inbox. An activation email has been sent.
Email address is verified
Thank you for verifying your email address.
User account
In this view you can manage your user data.
{* #editProfileForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* email address *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *} {* captcha *}
{* savedProfileMessage *} {* /editProfileForm *}
Change password
Deactivate the account
User data saved successfully
You can view your data at any time in your user account.
Personalize user data
Change password
Define a new password for your account {* Email Address Data *}.
{* #ChangePasswordForm *} {* current password *} {* new password *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
{* /changePasswordForm *}
Create a new password
Define a new password for your account.
{* #changePasswordFormNoAuth *} {* new password *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
{* /changePasswordFormNoAuth *}
Password saved successfully
Now you can login to the article with your new password.
Create a new password
We could not identify the password reset code. Please re-enter your email address so we can send you a new link.
{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
{* /resetPasswordForm *}
Create a new password
You will soon receive an email with a link to reset your password.
Didn't get the message?
If you do not receive the email after 10 minutes, please check your spam folder and email address.
Deactivate the account
Your account will be deactivated and cannot be reactivated. Posted comments will not be deleted.
Want to deactivate your account?
{* deactivateAccountForm *}
{*/deactivateAccountForm *}
Account deactivated
Your account has been deactivated and can no longer be used.
Please contact SRF Customer Care if you wish to re-register for the feedback function.
Social login
In order to register, we need more information about you.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *}
{*/social Registration Form *}