UK: The Last of Us – Season 1 on Blu-ray, Ultra HD Blu-ray and 4K Steelbook on July 17

Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckman, the drama series “The Last of Us” (from 2023 USA) is based on the video game of the same name by Naughty Dog, released on Playstation 3 in 2013 and continued in 2020. The first season aired on HBO in the USA and is accessible in Germany on the streaming provider WOW. Focus Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay follow a black marketeer. , he is tasked with kidnapping a woman from an isolation zone and taking her to an underground system in a dystopian future where a fungal epidemic has wiped out the entire world for a second. The season has already begun.

“The Last of Us” will be available on Blu-ray soon and Ultra HD Blu-ray Available. According to new retailer information, the first season will be released in Great Britain by Warner Home Video on July 17, 2023 in Keep Castle High Definition, with a standard edition in 4K resolution and a limited edition in 4K UHD. Steel Book. It has not yet been announced when the nine episodes, distributed by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, will be available for sale in Germany. Technical details and bonus content are still pending. Of course we’ll let you know. Below is the artwork for the 4K Steelbook. (bw)





Available in UK stores from 17 July 2023:





Soon in Germany:



