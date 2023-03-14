England. Queen guitarist Brian May gets the accolade.

Sir Brian May (right), a musician and animal rights activist from Great Britain, stands with his wife Anita Dobson at Buckingham Palace after receiving the order from King Charles III. He was knighted. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Poole/AP Keystone

British rock band Queen Brian May guitarist was welcomed by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday. (74) Appreciated.

Pictures show the 75-year-old rock star kneeling before the king and touching his shoulders with a blade. May can now call himself “Sir Brian”.

The guitarist told the PA British news agency that the band may tour again this year. “We’re thinking about the tour, that’s all I can say,” said May, “I’m hoping I’ll be in good health – I seem to be fitter now, which is always a good thing.”

She appeared in front of Buckingham Palace last June to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th year on the throne. The then 96-year-old monarch, who died a few months later, also recorded a video. In it, he drinks tea with movie character Paddington Bear while drumming out the beat of Queen’s hit “We Will Rock You” with a spoon in a teacup. At a show 20 years ago, May played guitar on the roof of Buckingham Palace.

SDA