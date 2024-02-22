Because of Harry?: Prince William cancels major US broadcasters

In the USA, Prince William wants to honor innovative ideas to combat climate change – and perhaps not get distracted by other things. The 41-year-old declines interview requests. Perhaps the questioners were not only concerned with protecting the environment.

While his brother Prince Harry is currently in the spotlight due to the sixth edition of the Invictus Games in Germany, Prince William is preparing for his trip to the USA. He will travel to the United States of America next week to promote his environmental project called Earthshot. However, it appears that the British Crown Prince will do so strictly away from the TV cameras of all major US TV networks, as The Times Now reports. Accordingly, Prince William has already blocked all requests from well-known television networks that wished to interview the future King of Great Britain.

It is certain that this decision has something to do with Prince Harry and his accusation against his British royal family. Harry and his wife, Meghan, initially caused a stir with a TV interview with Oprah Winfrey, then followed that up with a joint Netflix documentary and autobiography “Reserve,” so it's very likely that canceling Prince William's interview was essentially asking his brother questions he wanted to avoid. .

Prince William thus remains true to the royal family's previous strategy: while Prince Harry has repeatedly sought publicity in his criticisms of the British royal family, with a few and fairly subtle exceptions, they have remained silent.

Instead, Prince William will focus entirely on his Earthshot project in the USA. The awards ceremony, with a total value of £50 million (about €58 million), honors innovative ideas and inventions to combat climate change. Prince William will unveil this year's finalists in Boston, Massachusetts. Later this year, he and his wife, Princess Kate, will honor the winners in Singapore.