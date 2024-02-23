February 23, 2024

Sam Thompson ascends to the jungle throne in the United Kingdom

Ulva Robson February 23, 2024 2 min read

Grand Final: Sam Thompson takes the UK jungle throne

Sam Thompson is a well-known reality star in the United Kingdom.

Getty Images/Mega/GC, Spot On

“I'm a celebrity…get me out of here!”

The winner of this year's British Jungle Camp has been decided: English TV star Sam Thompson (31) has won the prestigious jungle crown. Last Sunday evening (December 10), the final of the British version of “I'm a Celebrity – Get Me Out of Here!” was held. instead of.

Victory through character

Three weeks ago, the reality star moved to the Australian jungle with eleven other celebrities, including Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn Spears (32). Thompson defeated boxer Tony Bellew (41) and politician Nigel Farage (59) in the final. The 31-year-old impressed the show above all with his lovable and enthusiastic style.

The reality star is emotional and grateful

The 31-year-old also seemed humble and down-to-earth as he announced his win. “I didn't even think I'd be invited to this show, let alone here [Anm. d. Red.: auf dem Dschungelthron] “To sit down,” he was quoted as saying by the BBC. He thanked those watching: “I've dreamed of being on this show for years and being invited, and I've just made a boy's dream come true.”

Many successful projects made him known

Sam Thompson is a well-known British reality star. He first attracted attention through the reality series “Made in Chelsea”, which was broadcast from 2013 to 2021. He also participated in several other formats, such as the British film “Celebrity Big Brother”. The reality star has 1.4 million followers on his TikTok account, and regularly provides them with comedic videos. In addition to appearing on camera, he also hosts a podcast about Love Island.

See also  Homesick for Great Britain: Prince Harry misses his family more than ever

Spot on the news

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Because of Harry?: Prince William cancels major US broadcasters

February 23, 2024 Ulva Robson
2 min read

$100 million: Beyonce's deal with Disney | entertainment

February 20, 2024 Ulva Robson
2 min read

Shortly before her 38th birthday: American actress Marnischulenberg died

February 19, 2024 Ulva Robson

You may have missed

3 min read

A new era of space travel: a private American company lands on the moon

February 23, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Sam Thompson ascends to the jungle throne in the United Kingdom

February 23, 2024 Ulva Robson
2 min read

After a bark beetle infestation, the forest is home to many endangered species

February 23, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Questions and answers about trend sports

February 23, 2024 Eileen Curry