Sam Thompson ascends to the jungle throne in the United Kingdom

The winner of this year's British Jungle Camp has been decided: English TV star Sam Thompson (31) has won the prestigious jungle crown. Last Sunday evening (December 10), the final of the British version of “I'm a Celebrity – Get Me Out of Here!” was held. instead of.

Three weeks ago, the reality star moved to the Australian jungle with eleven other celebrities, including Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn Spears (32). Thompson defeated boxer Tony Bellew (41) and politician Nigel Farage (59) in the final. The 31-year-old impressed the show above all with his lovable and enthusiastic style.

The reality star is emotional and grateful

The 31-year-old also seemed humble and down-to-earth as he announced his win. “I didn't even think I'd be invited to this show, let alone here [Anm. d. Red.: auf dem Dschungelthron] “To sit down,” he was quoted as saying by the BBC. He thanked those watching: “I've dreamed of being on this show for years and being invited, and I've just made a boy's dream come true.”

Many successful projects made him known

Sam Thompson is a well-known British reality star. He first attracted attention through the reality series “Made in Chelsea”, which was broadcast from 2013 to 2021. He also participated in several other formats, such as the British film “Celebrity Big Brother”. The reality star has 1.4 million followers on his TikTok account, and regularly provides them with comedic videos. In addition to appearing on camera, he also hosts a podcast about Love Island.

