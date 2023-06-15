Pittenhart Power Outage Currently 15.06.2023: Here There Are Power Outages

A power outage occurred in Pittenhart in the 83132 zip code area on Wednesday afternoon. You can read all the notifications about the power outage in Pittenhart, which has been in place since June 14, 2023 and where to find help here at news.de

The latest Pittenhart breakdown and maintenance

According to the Störsauskunft.de portal, there is currently a message for the city of Pittenhart. The responsible electricity company Bayernwerk Netz GmbH has accordingly reported a malfunction in the supply area. In Bettenhart, Bavaria, homes lose electricity on average only 9 minutes a year. In all other federal states as well, downtime is limited to a few minutes. In the vast majority of cases there are “only” very limited locally low voltage faults. All detailed information about possible and current network problems can be found here in our overview.

The following bugs are currently available on Pittenhart on June 15, 2023

A temporary incident in the power grid of Bayernwerk Netz GmbH’s supply area is currently being worked on. Region Seeoner Straße: Oberbrunn Castle, hammer mill (within a radius of about 1 km) in Oberbrunn, Pittenhart in the administrative district “Obing (VGem)” (postal code 83132, district Traunstein) It has been affected since 06/14/2023 at 4:47 PM, and the issue is estimated to be resolved around 5:20 AM. Unfortunately, the network operator has not announced any additional information. No outages have been reported by users yet.

(Last update: 06/15/2023, 05:24)

Reporting a power outage in Pittenhart: Who do you contact in the event of a power outage?

You must of one Power outage If affected, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or fire brigade rescue co-ordination centers, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your energy supplier.

Here you can access the error report from the responsible network operator Bayernwerk Netz.

What preparations can you do in the event of a power outage?

Even if the German power grid works very reliably, none of us are immune from grid problems or even blackouts. Therefore, solid emergency preparedness makes sense and doesn’t require a great deal of effort. So what can be done to deal with such incidents in the best possible way?

If you do not have access to a power grid for a longer period of time, it is recommended that you use battery-powered devices at home, such as cell phones or household appliances, as sparingly as possible. When the power goes out, there is usually no more lighting. Be sure to keep any alternative light sources (flashlight, candles, etc.) in the drawer. An additional uninterruptible power supply (UPS), for example as a variant with Schuko plugs to avoid data loss, is also a good idea. This applies to smaller devices with a power bank. Not only as a hobby camper, it’s also a good idea to have a small gas stove at home and, if possible, a source of nutritious, easy-to-process food. It is recommended to always have a sufficient supply of water bottles on hand especially in areas with a mains power supply. Also and especially if you are dependent on supplying medical equipment yourself, it is highly recommended that you think about an emergency beforehand.

Blackouts in Germany: When the Big Meltdown Comes

The dependence of modern societies on electricity is now very high. We will notice this right after the widespread power outage. Communication sources such as TV and the Internet no longer work, and our mobile phones can no longer be used after a few hours. Traffic lights and EC devices are down, and hospitals are running on emergency power. Already in the first days after the collapse, serious sanitary problems appeared in medical facilities and fattening farms, water and waste disposal facilities collapsed. Food reserves are gradually running out in supermarkets and private households. In this critical situation, panic is increasing among the population and crime is also increasing. After about a week, even the last big data centers have to give up. In this worst-case scenario, German nuclear power plants run the risk of super-breakdown, as adequate cooling of the reactors can no longer be guaranteed.

