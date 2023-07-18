Backlog demand for cutting-edge research + AI for complex climate models • Research table

dear reader,
Last weekend, the federal government published the China Strategy. The document specifies a New relationship between Germany and China – Also in the field of science and research. However, the paper does not reveal what a practical implementation should look like. We reported it. At the start of the new week, we wanted to know from research politicians at traffic lights and from the BMBF: what specific tools and actions are planned so that they do not remain purely symbolic? You can read the answers in today’s issue.
The Table.Media series “The Global Race for Artificial Intelligence” will accompany you all summer long. We’re doing an interview for this reason artificial intelligence researchers In their view of the revolutionary technology. Our writer kicks things off in today’s issue Elena MateraWith the climate computer scientist Nawak’s counterpart Speak from KIT. Nowack believes that with the help of artificial intelligence, humanity can achieve things that would not have been possible without the tool – for example in the field of climate research.
Whether artificial intelligence can help traffic light parties to reach an agreement on modifying WissZeitVG can be considered highly questionable. This is impossible, at least for the parliamentary summer recess. In the Institute of Philosophy at Heliopolis University Berlin You don’t want to wait any longer and now you have it all to yourself Create more permanent positionsn. WiMi staff funds are no longer treated as equipment for individual professorships, but Modeled after the Anglo-Saxon section administered together. Ann Bruening Has reference project details.
China’s strategy: Ways out of token politics
regarding Concrete measures for scientific cooperation and cooperation In research institutions, universities and research-based companies, the German government’s strategy on China is not very fruitful. According to experts, this may be due to the fact that implementation should not cost anything: “Above all, there is a lack of capacity to work towards implementation. Very few resources are available for this. As with the National Security Strategy, the precondition was Is that the strategies should not impose any new demands on the budget, says the director of the China Meriko Research Institute, Miko Hootari in an interview.
Table.Media asked the BMBF and research politicians in the federal government that offers and initiatives can be derived from the research sector paper And what is being done now to do justice to the new relationship with China? What concrete measures are behind the vague declaration of seeking “a better mutual understanding of the financing structures and processes involved”?
Exchange workshops on innovation strategies in countries
Regarding this question, the Federal Research Ministry refers to the Periodic Meetings on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (WTZ Meetings). There, the BMBF and the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) will also exchange information on the science financing structures and processes of the respective countries. In government consultations in June you also have The exchange of workshops has been approved“Among other things, the basic content and processes of innovation strategies in both countries are discussed,” said a BMBF spokeswoman.
