Backlog demand for cutting-edge research + AI for complex climate models • Research table

Last weekend, the federal government published the China Strategy. The document specifies a New relationship between Germany and China – Also in the field of science and research. However, the paper does not reveal what a practical implementation should look like. We reported it. At the start of the new week, we wanted to know from research politicians at traffic lights and from the BMBF: what specific tools and actions are planned so that they do not remain purely symbolic? You can read the answers in today’s issue.

The Table.Media series “The Global Race for Artificial Intelligence” will accompany you all summer long. We’re doing an interview for this reason artificial intelligence researchers In their view of the revolutionary technology. Our writer kicks things off in today’s issue Elena MateraWith the climate computer scientist Nawak’s counterpart Speak from KIT. Nowack believes that with the help of artificial intelligence, humanity can achieve things that would not have been possible without the tool – for example in the field of climate research.

Whether artificial intelligence can help traffic light parties to reach an agreement on modifying WissZeitVG can be considered highly questionable. This is impossible, at least for the parliamentary summer recess. In the Institute of Philosophy at Heliopolis University Berlin You don’t want to wait any longer and now you have it all to yourself Create more permanent positionsn. WiMi staff funds are no longer treated as equipment for individual professorships, but Modeled after the Anglo-Saxon section administered together. Ann Bruening Has reference project details.

I wish you an enlightening read!