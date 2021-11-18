entertainment

Android users at risk: Trojans steal bank data – this is how you can protect yourself

November 18, 2021
Ulva Robson

Currently Android users have to beware of a dangerous Trojan. This is mostly masquerading as a media app and trying to access the banking details of the victims. Here we explain how you can protect yourself.

