Android users at risk: Trojans steal bank data – this is how you can protect yourself

Currently Android users have to beware of a dangerous Trojan. This is mostly masquerading as a media app and trying to access the banking details of the victims. Here we explain how you can protect yourself.

The merchant may pay a commission for links on this page, for example to those marked with a green tick or underline.

More information.

Security experts have discovered new malware that attacks Android devices. The trojan horse was named SharkBot. It steals credentials from banks and cryptocurrency services and can cause massive damage. The virus is programmed to target specific targets systemically. So far, this includes 22 banks from Italy and the UK and five crypto apps from the USA. as “pirate news“Reports indicate that the malware appears to be still in a relatively early stage of development. So it is expected that other targets will be added over time.

Samsung Galaxy S21 in Amazon deal: Click here to get the offer



Android users at risk: SharkBot steals money from victims

A new Android Trojan steals the banking information of its victims. Photo: Sebastian Kanert / D But what exactly does SharkBot do? First, the Trojan is downloaded from an unofficial source, i.e. not from the Google Play Store. It’s often disguised as a media, live TV, or data recovery app. Then the program tries to get as many permissions as possible via popups. The Trojan then looks for access data for the appropriate applications and sets up automatic transfers. Thus two-factor authentication is bypassed and can do significant financial harm to the victim. In addition, the malware gives the operator full access to the infected device. SharkBot also takes steps to avoid being recognized. Among other things, the application icon is hidden on the main screen and the connection to remote servers is encrypted.

Download: Avira Antivirus Security for Android