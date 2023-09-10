At least 1,000 dead in a strong earthquake near Marrakesh

After a 6.8-magnitude earthquake, parts of Marrakesh’s historic old city are in ruins. So far, more than 2,000 deaths have been counted, most of them in remote villages in the Atlas Mountains. King Mohammed VI ordered three days of national mourning.

A family sits in front of their destroyed home in the village of Moulay Brahim, south of Marrakesh, on Saturday, after the earthquake. Musaab Al-Shami / A.B

Many people were still awake after the heat of the day, enjoying the cool evening hours, when the earthquake struck. Otherwise, the 6.8-magnitude earthquake likely would have killed more victims in Marrakesh and other cities and villages in central Morocco. But even so, according to the government, at least 2,000 deaths have been counted in the Atlas Mountains and surrounding areas. More than 2,000 people were injured, some seriously, according to figures from the Moroccan Interior Ministry on Sunday evening. The full extent of the disaster will only become clear with time. The earthquake that occurred on Saturday evening was the deadliest in Morocco in several decades. Many people in the quake zone spent their second night outdoors in a state of uncertainty and sadness.