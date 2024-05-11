Completely unnoticed: a woman has been living on the roof behind the store sign for a year

The woman lived behind this sign undetected for about a year. Photo: Keystone

In the USA, a woman lived behind a store sign for about a year. It was discovered only by chance.

An unusual discovery stuns residents of Midland, Michigan: a 34-year-old woman lived unnoticed behind the sign of the “Family Fare” store chain for a whole year.

Construction workers working on the roof discovered her “shelter,” which she had outfitted with a small desk, clothes, food, and even a printer, by chance.USA Today” mentioned. “No one really knew where she went and no one expected her to live behind the sign,” Midland Police Department spokesman Brennon Warren said.

The sign she lived in was no ordinary billboard, but a secluded corner on the roof of the supermarket. Behind the sign there was a large cavity several meters long where the woman felt comfortable.

Nickname: “Rooftop Ninja”

When construction workers noticed an extension cord leading to the sign, they discovered the unusual dwelling. The supermarket management asked the woman to leave the building, and she agreed.

Warren said no charges were filed against her, but she had to leave some of her belongings behind. The local press called her the “rooftop ninja” because she was supposed to be seen every now and then, but no one suspected that she lived there.