Weather: Hurricane Margot is heading towards Europe

Two hurricanes are heading toward the Atlantic Ocean early next week.

Hurricane Lee is classified as a force five and Hurricane Margot is a force one.

Parts of Hurricane Lee could hit the east coast of America.

The arrival of Hurricane Lee, classified as force 5 The wind speed is more than 250 km/h It is expected to take a northwesterly path in the next few days. Because the current is so weak, it will move very slowly.

The future path is still unclear, but the hurricane is expected to return to the sea before it reaches land. However, if this happens too late, there is a possibility that it will collide with parts of the mainland. However, once the polar plane picks up Hurricane Lee, it turns into an arctic storm.

Hurricane Margot is heading toward Europe

Tropical Storm Margot formed in the Atlantic Ocean and eventually developed into… Category 1 hurricane. It initially moves west/northwest and eventually north into a westerly wind zone. Therefore, it is impossible for it to reach the coastal areas of America. However, it hits the Azores and then moves towards Europe. It’s still not clear exactly where the hurricane is headed, but we’ll certainly continue to monitor it closely.

The strength of hurricanes is measured according to a scale developed by meteorologists Herbert Sapphire and Robert Simpson: a category one hurricane, with speeds of up to 153 kilometers per hour. The second level applies to a speed of 177, the third level to 208 and the fourth level to 251. A category five hurricane threatens devastating damage, and it rotates at a speed of more than 251 kilometers per hour. Hurricanes often gain strength as they move over the sea. It quickly loses its strength on land due to the lack of warm and moist air masses.

